Locked and Loaded

JERICHO, Vt. — The sharp crack of pistol fire broke the afternoon as it echoed across the Ethan Allen Firing Range. As the gunfire subsided, all five Vermont National Guard general officers lowered their issued 9 mm Sig Sauer pistols.

Combat Arms Instructors from both the Vermont Air and Army Guard went down the line, confirming each weapon was on safe. Once all weapons were safely holstered, an instructor gave the green light to head down range to check shot placement and receive feedback.

The weapons familiarization event focused heavily on hands-on marksmanship fundamentals, weapon handling, and firearms safety. Because the Sig Sauer M18 pistol is the standard-issue sidearm for general officers across both the U.S. Army and Air Force, mastering these fundamentals is a requirement for top military brass.

“The purpose was to get them comfortable, build the fundamental skills that they need to use the firearm if the need ever arose, and make sure that they are competent and safe with the weapon system,” said Staff Sgt. Caden Getty, a combat arms instructor with the 158th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron.

Throughout the afternoon, the generals completed a series of drills involving different firing positions, target types, and engagement scenarios. The training included controlled pairs, failure-to-stop drill, bill drill, and time on the basic arms training course.

“Training events like this provide invaluable opportunities to engage directly with Airmen and Soldiers across different ranks and specialties,” said Brig. Gen. Laura Caputo, the chief of staff, air, Vermont National Guard. “It allows me to learn from professionals who are true experts in their craft while gaining a deeper appreciation for the challenges, responsibilities, and rewards they experience in their day-to-day roles.”

For many senior leaders, hands-on training can also reconnect them to the operational side of service that first drew them into the military. As careers progress into strategy meetings, budgets, and administration, events like range qualification provide a tangible reminder of the profession of arms and the responsibilities tied to command.

“Regardless of rank, at our core we are all Airmen who took an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” said Caputo. “As leaders, we have a responsibility not only to meet the standards expected of our Airmen, but also to visibly demonstrate them.”

For the instructors, the participation of senior leaders reinforces the importance of firearms proficiency across the force.

“It’s nice to see the support from the upper levels because it does show that what we’re doing is important,” said Getty. “It’s important to stay ready at every level, from airmen to noncommissioned officers, to even commissioned officers up to generals.”