Marc and Ralph Ghannam, co-founders of Automata, a Boston-based software and marketing agency built by engineer brothers. Automata logo

Engineer brothers with 14 years across AI, blockchain, and MIT-backed startups now building websites, AI agents, and growth systems.

Most agencies sell websites and marketing as separate products. We build the software, the site, and the lead generation as the same problem because that's how growth actually works.” — Marc Ghannam, Co-Founder of Automata

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automata Studio LLC, a Boston-based software and marketing agency founded by two engineer brothers, today announced its launch as a full-service partner for U.S. businesses building modern websites, custom software, AI agents, and growth marketing systems.The agency is led by engineer brothers and co-founders Marc Ghannam and Ralph Ghannam, who bring 14 years of combined engineering experience from venture-backed technology companies. Marc was an early engineer at a pre-seed AI and blockchain startup that grew through its Series A funding round, where he led engineering and shipped infrastructure used across the AI and Web3 ecosystems. Ralph was the founding engineer at an MIT-backed automotive technology company, where he built and scaled the engineering team from day one.Automata operates across three integrated service lines: custom software, websites, and full-funnel marketing.The custom software practice builds web applications, internal tools, and automation workflows, including chat and voice agents that handle inbound lead qualification, customer service, and operational tasks for clients. The website practice ships fast, conversion-focused sites built on modern frameworks with mobile-first responsive design, performance optimization, and search-ready architecture. The marketing practice covers SEO, AI Visibility Optimization (also called Generative Engine Optimization or GEO), Google Business Profile management, Google Search Ads, and Meta Ads.Automata targets a gap that has long existed for businesses without internal engineering teams. Large companies use in-house engineers to automate operations, reduce administrative overhead, build proprietary marketing systems, and generate leads at scale. Most other businesses cannot justify the cost of full-time senior engineering hires and miss those advantages entirely. Automata acts as an on-demand engineering function for its clients, handling end-to-end execution across software, marketing, and operations, so business owners get the systemic advantages of a larger company without the cost or headcount of building one."Most agencies sell websites and marketing as separate products from separate teams," said Marc Ghannam, Co-Founder of Automata. "We build the software, the site, and the lead generation system as the same problem because that's how growth actually works. AI is changing how customers find businesses, and the companies that adapt now will own their categories for the next decade."Every project at Automata is designed, developed, and shipped in-house by the founders, with no outsourcing or handoffs to third-party vendors. The agency targets a delivery cadence of weeks rather than months, with most websites launching within two to three weeks of project kickoff.Automata is also the operator of Emergency Plumber MA , a proprietary lead routing platform for emergency plumbing services across Massachusetts and New England. When a homeowner submits a request through the platform, the system identifies the nearest available 24/7 licensed plumber from a geospatial database, places an automated outbound voice call to confirm the plumber's availability, and transfers the homeowner directly to the plumber within minutes. The entire pipeline, from inbound search-ad click through live job dispatch, runs without human intervention. Each lead is exclusive to a single plumber, eliminating the auction-style bid model used by traditional lead generation platforms. The service launched in Worcester and is scaling progressively across Massachusetts and New England.The agency currently serves clients across home renovation, tax services, bookkeeping, legal, financial services, and the trades, with active engagements in Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and nationwide. Many of these are established firms with 30 or more years of operating history that have chosen Automata to modernize their digital infrastructure, replace aging websites, and bring AI-era marketing capabilities into businesses built on long-standing client relationships and word-of-mouth growth."We built Automata for businesses that should have the advantages big companies have but never could," said Ralph Ghannam, Co-Founder of Automata. "Most owners don't want to coordinate three different vendors to ship one website, write content, and run ads. They want one team that owns the engineering, the design, the operations, and the marketing as if it were internal. That's what we deliver."The agency is currently accepting new client engagements for the second half of 2026.About AutomataAutomata is a software and web marketing agency built by engineers. The company designs and ships websites, custom web applications, AI agents, and full-funnel marketing systems for businesses across the United States. The agency also operates Emergency Plumber MA, a lead routing platform for emergency services across Massachusetts and New England. Automata is headquartered in the greater Boston metro area. Learn more at meetautomata.com.

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