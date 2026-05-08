FRCSW Hosts NAVSUP Leadership

On 7 May 2026, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) hosted leaders from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) for a tour of the commands additive manufacturing capabilities.

During the visit, SES Lynn Kohl, Vice Commander of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), SES Karen Fenstermacher, Vice Commander of Naval Supply Systems Command, and Mr. Dan Olson, NAVSUP Director of Command Operations, received detailed demonstrations on the operational potential of Cold Spray technology and its growing role in fleet sustainment efforts.

As part of the engagement, each attendee had the opportunity to personally operate the Cold Spray unit under the guidance of command Material Lab subject matter experts. The hands-on demonstrations provided senior leaders with a direct look into how additive manufacturing technologies are transforming maintenance and repair capabilities across the Navy. While the demonstrations were conducted in a training and familiarization environment rather than on operational components, they highlighted the precision, flexibility, and future potential of these types of applications within naval aviation.

The visit focused heavily on how additive manufacturing can improve readiness, reduce supply chain delays, and provide more responsive sustainment solutions for the Fleet and it reinforced the importance of continued collaboration between FRCSW, NAVSUP, and NAVFAC.

Integration of technologies such as Cold Spray into future maintenance and repair strategies allows the Navy to better meet mission requirements while enhancing warfighter support across the enterprise.

FRCSW Employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!!