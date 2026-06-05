USINDOPACOM Conducts Maritime Interdiction Operation in International Waters
Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel MTDAVINA located in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.
We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate.
International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned actors. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain.
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