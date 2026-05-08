Clothes Can Change Lives. cabi Is Built Around That Belief

Participation in Fashion Redressed II coincides with cabi’s annual Impact Month, highlighting the brand’s global commitment to women, community and opportunity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- cabi , the women’s fashion brand built on a purpose-driven business model, today announced its participation in Fashion Redressed II , a branded content series presented by Global Fashion Agenda and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions for cabi.The series explores how the fashion industry is being reimagined from the inside out, following innovators and entrepreneurs working to drive meaningful change. cabi is part of two brand story films within the series, which follow real cabi Stylists to bring the brand’s model of community, entrepreneurship and global impact to life — tracing the arc from personal confidence and career opportunity to local community care and global giving.The series launch coincides with cabi’s Impact Month in May. Throughout the month, every cabi purchase — whether at a Stylist-led gathering or online — donates one item of clothing to a woman in need — up to 25,000 garments in total through the brand’s Buy One, Give One program. Separately, independent cabi Stylists are organizing 61 Love Local events in their own communities across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. — partnering with local nonprofits to serve women navigating difficult life circumstances. cabi provides the framework, the resources, and the support; Stylists bring it to life in the communities where they live. Clients can further direct their giving through cabi’s Make a Change program at checkout.“Our whole experience of how we sell our clothing was created to do it through community — to give women a place to come together. We have always believed that clothes can change lives. This May, the world gets to see what that actually looks like.”— Syd Ryan, co-founder, cabi“Impact has never been a campaign for us — it’s how the business is designed. Participating in Fashion Redressed II brings greater visibility to that model. But more importantly, it reinforces where we’re going. The opportunity ahead is to keep scaling impact, reaching more women, and expanding access to opportunity through everything we do.”— Naomi Elder, Chief Marketing Officer, cabiThese efforts build on a long-standing foundation of impact. Since its founding, cabi has directed more than $70 million in total giving through The Heart of cabi Foundation and a network of global partners. Through its partnership with Opportunity International, cabi helps fund small business loans for women entrepreneurs and expand access to education for students in underserved communities. To date, that work has supported 19,895 small business loans and reached 87,500 students across 66 countries — reflecting a model designed to create both economic opportunity and sustained community-level change.The Fashion Redressed II series launched in conjunction with the Global Fashion Summit 2026 and is available to global audiences via BBC.com. The films are also available at cabionline.com. cabi’s Buy One, Give One program — active at every Stylist gathering and at cabionline.com — runs May 1 through June 30.###About cabiWhen women gather around style, something powerful happens. Conversations open up, confidence grows, and new possibilities take shape.Founded in 2002, cabi is a designer women’s fashion brand built on the belief that clothes can change lives. Operating across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., cabi reaches women through independent cabi Stylists who host curated styling gatherings — creating confidence, community, and career opportunity in equal measure.Through The Heart of cabi Foundation and partnerships with Opportunity International, World Vision, Maggie’s Cancer Centres, and Mamas for Mamas, cabi has directed more than $70 million in clothing and financial donations since founding, funding small business loans for women entrepreneurs and supporting communities across 66 countries. For more information, visit cabionline.com.About the Global Fashion Agenda:Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) is a non-profit accelerating fashion’s transformation to a net positive industry. Since 2009, it has mobilised and influenced thousands of stakeholders, convening leaders at the Global Fashion Summit, shaping policy, and producing thought leadership. GFA turns insight into action through programmes in key manufacturing regions, provides educational resources to guide sustainable practices, and scales innovation by connecting companies with solution providers via the Innovation Forum. Working across the value chain, GFA drives the fashion industry’s journey toward a more sustainable, circular, and responsible future.

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