MDC-E Conducts Micro High Altitude Balloon Training in Baltic Region

WIESBADEN, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Multi-Domain Command – Europe will conduct a Micro High-Altitude Balloon training event in coordination with NATO Allies and host-nation authorities in early May 2026.

The activity supports ongoing experimentation with emerging technologies and allows Soldiers to validate procedures for launching, monitoring, and recovering high-altitude platforms in the European theater.

Operating at altitudes between approximately 60,000 and 70,000 feet, Micro-HABs provide opportunities to test sensing and communications technologies that may enhance operational awareness and support future multi-domain operations.

The training event will launch from Sweden and is expected to conclude with recovery operations in Latvia following approximately 24 to 30 hours of flight. The activity is conducted in approved airspace and coordinated closely with host-nation authorities to ensure safety and transparency.

“This event allows our Soldiers to experiment with emerging technologies while working closely with our NATO Allies,” said U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Pickler. “Testing capabilities like high-altitude platforms helps us better understand how these technologies operate and how they might contribute to future operations in support of regional security.”

The activity also supports the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by improving understanding of emerging aerial technologies operating in the Baltic region.

By conducting experimentation transparently and sharing lessons learned with NATO partners, the United States and its Allies strengthen collective awareness, improve interoperability, and reinforce the Alliance’s commitment to security and stability across the Euro-Atlantic region.