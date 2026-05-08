Femometer Smart Ring Air Silver Edition Now Available for Pre-Sale

Femometer Smart Ring Air

Femometer has opened pre-sale for the Silver Edition of its Smart Ring Air, a new color option for users who want a lightweight wearable for health tracking.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Femometer has officially opened pre-orders for the Silver Edition of its Smart Ring Air , introducing a refined new color option for users who want a more versatile and lightweight wearable for everyday health tracking.The new silver finish is designed to blend seamlessly into daily life, offering a clean, minimal look while maintaining the same advanced health monitoring capabilities as the Smart Ring Air. With its ultra-lightweight design and all-day comfort, the ring supports continuous tracking of sleep, heart activity, stress, and daily movement.A Lighter, More Wearable Approach to Health TrackingThe Smart Ring Air was created for users who prefer a simpler and less intrusive alternative to traditional wearables. Unlike bulkier devices, it is designed to be worn comfortably 24/7—including during sleep—making it especially effective for long-term health insights.With the addition of the silver edition, Femometer is expanding its focus on design, comfort, and everyday usability, making it easier for users to stay consistent with their health tracking habits.“The goal is to make health tracking feel effortless,” said Ray, Chief Product Design Officer at Femometer. “The silver edition reflects what users have been asking for—a design that feels natural to wear in any setting, without compromising functionality.”What the Smart Ring Air TracksThe Smart Ring Air provides a comprehensive view of daily health by tracking:- Sleep stages and overall sleep quality- Heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV)- Blood oxygen levels- BBT & Cycle Insights, Ovulation and Fertile Window- Steps and daily activityBy combining these signals, the ring helps users better understand how their body responds to lifestyle, recovery, and daily routines.Why the Silver Edition MattersThe introduction of the silver finish is not just a visual update—it reflects a shift toward wearables that function as both health tools and everyday accessories.Following the release of Smart Ring Air, Femometer received consistent feedback from users asking for a silver option. Many expressed a preference for a more understated, versatile color that feels natural for daily wear. The silver edition answers that demand—offering a design that can be worn not only as a health tracker, but also as a simple, everyday piece of jewelry.For many users, consistency is the biggest challenge in health tracking. A ring that feels comfortable, looks natural, and fits personal style is more likely to be worn continuously—leading to more accurate and meaningful insights over time.Designed for Everyday LifeSmart Ring Air is engineered to support continuous use without disruption. Its lightweight structure and ergonomic design make it suitable for:- Sleep tracking without discomfort- Daily wear in both casual and professional settings- Users who prefer screen-free health monitoring“Health insights are only valuable if they fit into real life,” said Ray, Director at Femometer. “Smart Ring Air is built to deliver meaningful data in a way that users can actually sustain.”Now Available for Pre-SaleThe Smart Ring Air Silver Edition is now available for pre-order, offering users early access to Femometer’s latest design update.For more information, visit https://www.femometer.com/Products/Femometer-Ring-Air-Silver-Sizing-Kit About FemometerFemometer is a health technology company focused on helping users better understand their bodies through accessible, data-driven insights. With years of experience in reproductive health and digital wellness, Femometer continues to expand its ecosystem with products designed for real-life use—combining comfort, simplicity, and meaningful health tracking.

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