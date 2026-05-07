JOINT RELEASE: Bill to Allow Plug-In Solar Panels Signed Into Law

DENVER, CO – Legislation to remove barriers to plug-in solar panels and save Coloradans money on their utility bills was signed into law today.

HB26-100 7 , sponsored by Senators Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, and Matt Ball, D-Denver, and Representatives Lesley Smith, D-Boulder, and Rebekah Stewart, D-Lakewood, authorizes access to plug-in solar panels, which can be plugged into a home electrical outlet and are more affordable than traditional rooftop solar.

“This new law reduces barriers and establishes safety standards so that Coloradans who want a reliable, affordable source of renewable energy can use plug-in solar panels,” said Kipp. “Coloradans are interested in plug-in solar for a variety of reasons like reducing their carbon footprint, lowering their utility bills, or ensuring a reliable back-up source of energy in the case of a power outage. No matter their reasoning, Coloradans should be able to pursue this technology without unnecessary barriers.”

“We’re thrilled our plug-in solar bill is getting signed into law today because it means Coloradans will soon have access to safe, affordable solar energy,” said Smith. “Our law removes unnecessary barriers and establishes safety standards to ensure Coloradans can take advantage of our 300 days of sunshine to generate solar energy. HB26-1007 makes plug-in solar a reality so more Coloradans can save money on their utility bill, especially those living in shared spaces or apartments.”

“Plug-in solar panels expand access to solar energy for people who live in an apartment or can’t afford a full rooftop system,” said Ball. “The technology is safe, cost-efficient, and already widely used in other places. This law gives Coloradans the option to use plug-in solar and connect to the grid through a meter collar to start saving money and producing their own clean energy.”

“We know plug-in solar can lower your utility bill, and soon Coloradans will have access to this cost-saving, reliable energy source,” said Stewart. “To keep Coloradans safe, this law establishes important safety standards for plug-in solar and meter collars. Together, we’re making it possible for Coloradans who are interested in solar to try it out at an affordable price point.”

Plug-in solar, also referred to as balcony solar, can be plugged into a home electrical outlet and is more affordable than traditional rooftop solar. It consists of one to four solar panels plus an inverter and optional battery and is designed for simple, safe installation. Plug-in solar can be used to power household appliances and offer Coloradans an alternative, reliable energy source that can also reduce traditional utility costs.

The bill establishes protective guardrails on the types of plug-in solar products that can be used. All plug-in solar devices installed must meet the U L 3700 product safety standard.

HB26-1007 also encourages the use of meter collars. Meter collars are devices installed between an electric meter socket and a utility billing meter to provide immediate interconnection of customer-owned solar devices to the grid. Meter collars eliminate the need for a costly electrical panel upgrade, saving Coloradans money and time on solar installation. The bill outlines a safe, consistent and repeatable solar installation process with minimal disruption and short installation times to benefit Coloradans.