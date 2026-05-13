Bill to Collect Data on Working Conditions and Extreme Temperatures Passes Senate

DENVER, CO – The Senate today passed legislation to better understand how extreme temperatures impact working conditions and worker safety.

HB26-127 2 , sponsored by Senate Assistant Majority Leader Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County, and Senator Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, would outline a pathway for Colorado to protect workers from extreme temperatures.

"Every worker deserves safe conditions,” said Cutter. “But that’s not happening in jobs where workers are exposed to extreme heat and cold. Because of the effects of climate change, many workers are being exposed to dangerous weather conditions that can seriously impact their health and livelihood. This bill helps build a resilient future that protects workers."

“The federal government has failed to step in to create clear guidelines on safe temperatures for working conditions, so it is up to us to enact protections,” said Weissman. “This bill takes the first step by collecting data on how workers are impacted by extreme temperatures and creating recommendations. This will lay the groundwork for evidence-based policies that keep workers safe amid Colorado’s new normal.”

The bill would require the state to collect and analyze temperature-related injuries, illnesses, and emergencies at worksites, as well as hospital visits and related workers' compensation in the state. This data would serve as an important baseline for future rulemaking and temperature-related injury prevention planning.

Under the bill, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) would develop a model temperature-related injury and illness prevention plan (TRIIPP) by 2028. TRIIPPs typically include methods for cooling down, such as access to water, shade, and gradual acclimatization for workers. Once created, the TRIIPP would be available to lawmakers and employers on CDLE’s public website. CDLE would be responsible for updating the TRIIPP annually to meet the needs of workers.

This legislation is the first step toward keeping workers safe on the job by prioritizing education and evidence-gathering that reflect conditions across industries and regions in Colorado. The findings from this bill’s implementation will inform future protections and legislation.