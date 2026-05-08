Veracity Technologies Named to CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 for Managed IT and Cybersecurity

Veracity Technologies named to CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 for managed IT services and cybersecurity excellence in Minnesota.

Minnetonka-based MSP recognized by CRN for delivering managed IT services, cybersecurity, and compliance IT support to regulated industries.

This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering secure, reliable managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions that help businesses operate with confidence and stay compliant.” — Jon Hutchins, Owner of Veracity Technologies

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnetonka IT Firm Veracity Technologies Named to CRN's Elite 2026 MSP 500 List for Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity Excellence

Local cybersecurity and managed IT leader recognized across North America for driving innovation, rapid support, and compliance in highly regulated industries.

Veracity Technologies, a premier managed IT services and cybersecurity provider delivering IT support in Minnetonka and the Twin Cities, has been named to the prestigious 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. This highly anticipated annual list recognizes the top technology providers in North America that are driving growth, operational efficiency, and undeniable ROI for their clients.

"Being named to the CRN MSP 500 is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us every single day," said Jon Hutchins, Owner of Veracity Technologies. "Our team works tirelessly to deliver proactive, bank-grade IT support that allows Twin Cities businesses to operate with total confidence. This recognition proves that our local, cybersecurity-first approach is setting the standard across the industry." As a leading managed service provider, Veracity delivers cybersecurity, compliance IT solutions, and responsive IT support designed for organizations that cannot afford downtime.

The CRN MSP 500 list highlights providers with forward-thinking approaches to managed services, divided into categories that spotlight elite data center providers, SMB-focused pioneers, and security-first organizations. For Veracity Technologies, this inclusion underscores its vital role as a trusted technology partner for high-compliance industries across the Twin Cities, including financial services, commercial construction, and manufacturing.

Veracity Technologies provides compliance-focused managed IT services and cybersecurity, delivering secure IT support for highly regulated industries. They stand apart by offering SOC 2 certified security, robust disaster recovery, and an average help desk response time of under five minutes. This relentless focus on accountability ensures that local businesses eliminate costly downtime and easily pass stringent industry audits.

To continue pushing the boundaries of innovation for local businesses, Veracity Technologies recently launched its new AI as a Service model. This strategic offering allows Twin Cities organizations to safely integrate artificial intelligence into their workflows to automate repetitive tasks and boost productivity, all while maintaining strict data security and compliance. Business leaders interested in leveraging this technology securely are encouraged to reach out to learn more about how the new model can transform their operations.

For more information on Veracity Technologies and its award-winning services, visit https://www.veracitytech.com or call 952-941-7333.

About Veracity Technologies

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Veracity Technologies is a SOC 2 certified managed service provider delivering proactive IT support, advanced cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and compliance solutions. With 33 years of proven experience, Veracity helps financial firms, manufacturers, and commercial builders across the Twin Cities eliminate technology frustrations, pass compliance audits, and operate with total confidence.

Media Contact:

Blake Friesen

Marketing Manager

Veracity Technologies

952-941-7333

bfriesen@veracitytech.com

https://www.veracitytech.com

Veracity Technologies Named to CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 for IT and Cybersecurity

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