GEORGIA, May 7 - ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in April totaled almost $3.95 billion, for an increase of $220.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to FY 2025, when net tax collections totaled $3.73 billion for the month. Year-to-date, net tax revenue totaled $28.45 billion, for an increase of $683.7 million, or 2.5%, compared to last year, when net tax collections totaled roughly $27.77 billion through ten months of FY 2025.

Monthly comparisons were affected by the recent motor fuel tax suspension effective March 20, 2026. Net of motor fuel tax changes, revenues for the month of April were up 8.3 percent from the same month a year ago while year-to-date collections remained up 2.5 percent. Monthly comparisons were also impacted by last year’s extension of the return and payment deadlines for both individual and corporate income taxes to May 1, 2025, due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

The changes within the following tax categories help to further explain April’s overall net tax revenue increase:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections totaled roughly $2.10 billion, for an increase of $192.3 million, or 10.1%, compared to last year when Individual Tax collections totaled $1.91 billion.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combined for the net increase:

Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) were up $47.5 million or 6.8%.

Individual Income Tax Return payments increased by $224 million, or 22.6%, from FY 2025.

Individual Withholding payments increased $18.9 million, or 1.5%, over the previous fiscal year.

All other Individual Tax categories, including Estimated payments, were down a combined $3.1 million.

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections totaled $1.78 billion during the month, for an increase of $132 million, or 8%, compared to April 2025. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by nearly $71 million, or 8.5%, compared to last year, when net sales tax totaled $839.3 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $859.6 million for an increase of $60.7 million, or 7.6%, while Sales Tax refunds increased slightly by $0.3 million compared to the previous fiscal year.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections in April totaled $556 million, for an increase of roughly $15.9 million, or 2.9%, compared to FY 2025.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net increase:

Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) were up $15.6 million, or 48.1%, from FY 2025.

Corporate Income Tax Return payments increased by $62.1 million, or 30.3%, over April FY 2025.

Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments decreased by $19.1 million, or 7.6%, from last year.

All other Corporate Tax types, including S-Corporate payments, were down a combined $11.5 million.

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections decreased by $73.3 million, or 36.3%, from FY 2025 as a result of Governor Kemp’s signing of HB 1199 on March 20th, suspending collection of the State’s Motor Fuel Excise taxes for a period of 60 days.

Motor Vehicle - Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fees increased by $2.8 million, or 6.9%, for the month, while Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections decreased by $1.3 million, or 1.6 percent, from last year.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning