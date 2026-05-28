Gen Z Founder Leads Shift Toward Emotionally Supportive Gifting

The ILY Company is a mission-driven gifting brand for Gen Z designed for celebrating life's highs and supporting life's lows.

Teen-founded The ILY Company is leading Gen Z’s shift toward emotionally supportive gifting rooted in empathy and mental health.

When my friend was having a hard time, I realized there wasn’t really anything meaningful to send. Everything felt generic. My generation wants gifts that say, ‘I see you. I’m here for you.’” — Emily Laurent, Founder

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gen Z Is Replacing Traditional Gifts With Emotional Support, and One Teen-Founded Brand Is at the Center of the Shift The ILY Company is redefining gift-giving for a generation, prioritizing emotional support, mental health awareness, and meaningful connection over traditional presents.In a generation shaped by anxiety, burnout, loneliness, and constant digital connection, one teen founder believes gift-giving should do more than check a box. It should make people feel understood.That belief became the foundation of The ILY Company, a North Carolina-based brand founded by a teenager and built alongside her mother after a difficult moment with a struggling friend revealed a gap in the gifting industry.“When my friend was having a hard time, I realized there wasn’t really anything meaningful to send,” said the company’s teen founder, Emily Laurent. “Everything felt generic. I couldn't keep sending candles, candy, or gift cards. My generation wants gifts that actually say, ‘I see you. I’m here for you.’ So that’s what we built with ILY.”The company’s signature products, called Bloomie Boxes , are curated around real emotional moments in young people’s lives. From finals stress, homesickness, breakups, and burnout to birthdays, celebrations, and everyday encouragement, each box is intentionally designed to feel personal, emotionally supportive, and deeply human.The launch comes amid a major shift in consumer behavior driven by Gen Z, a generation increasingly prioritizing emotional meaning and values-based purchasing over traditional retail experiences. Industry research shows younger consumers are gravitating toward products that foster connection, authenticity, and mental health awareness, helping fuel rapid growth in the personalized gifting market.Rather than positioning mental health awareness as a marketing campaign, The ILY Company has embedded it directly into the business model. The company donates ten percent of profits to Active Minds, the nation’s leading nonprofit focused on youth mental health awareness and peer-to-peer support. Emily has been a part of Active Minds for years, including setting up a chapter at her high school.For parents, the brand represents something deeper than a care package. It offers a tangible way to maintain emotional connection with teens, college students, and young adults navigating stressful transitions and increasingly complex emotional challenges.For Gen Z consumers, it reflects a growing rejection of transactional gifting in favor of gifts that communicate empathy, support, and emotional presence.Retail analysts say this type of values-driven consumer behavior is becoming standard among younger shoppers, who consistently favor brands that demonstrate authentic social impact and emotional intelligence rather than performative branding.The company’s mother-daughter founding story has also resonated with audiences drawn to family-led entrepreneurship and businesses built from lived experience rather than trend forecasting.As Gen Z rapidly becomes one of the most influential consumer groups in the United States, brands that prioritize emotional connection and authenticity are increasingly shaping the future of retail. The ILY Company is emerging as one of the clearest examples of that shift.About The ILY CompanyThe ILY Company is a North Carolina-based Gen Z brand creating emotionally supportive curated gift boxes designed around real-life moments. Founded by a teen entrepreneur and built alongside her mother, the company exists to help people feel seen, supported, and connected through intentional gifting experiences.Media ContactThe ILY CompanyEmail: press@theILYcompany.comWebsite: The ILY Company

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