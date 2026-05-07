Friday, May 8, 2026

CANADA, July 5 - Note: All times local National Capital Region, Canada 9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith. Note for media: Toronto, Ontario 4:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a youth sports facility. Note for media: 5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Note for media: 7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a dinner hosted by Canada 2020. Closed to media

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