Spotlight on local innovation – supporting consistent consultant practice to improve patient flow

Improving patient flow, reducing waiting times and delivering better value remain major challenges for the NHS. In this Spotlight on local innovation blog, Dr Babar Muhammad Munir FRCP, consultant physician and endocrinologist at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, reflects on how local experience shows that the way consultant‑level decision making is supported can have a significant impact on outcomes.



The consultant role has long been associated with a clear benchmark of training, accreditation and responsibility. Today’s workforce pressures mean NHS trusts are drawing on doctors from increasingly diverse training backgrounds, including many internationally trained physicians who make a vital contribution to the NHS.

The challenge is not capability, but variation, particularly in system familiarity and confidence in senior decision making if explicit support structures are not in place.

From a patient perspective, consistency matters. Patients rightly attach meaning to professional titles and expect assurance that decisions about their care are made against shared national standards. From an operational perspective, variability in decision making can have significant downstream effects on flow and cost.

Consultant practice is, at its core, about decision making: when further investigation is needed, when escalation is appropriate and when it is safe to discharge. Small variations in confidence or approach can quickly accumulate across a hospital.

In Worcestershire, we observed three common patterns associated with more cautious decision making:

increased investigations, sometimes driven by uncertainty rather than a clear clinical question

heavier reliance on protocols or digital decision support tools as substitutes for judgement rather than complements to it

delays in discharge, even when patients were clinically ready to leave hospital.

Individually, these delays are modest. Collectively, they contribute to bed pressures, emergency department crowding and rising costs, particularly in high demand systems.

Rather than focusing on individual clinicians, here in Worcestershire, we focused on the systems that shape clinical decisions. Three practical interventions have helped create greater consistency and confidence across the consultant body.

Standardising clinical pathways: We reviewed and refreshed clinical guidelines across the trust to ensure they were current, evidence based and aligned with national standards. A single, clearly understood framework helps ensure patients receive the same standard of care regardless of who they see.

We reviewed and refreshed clinical guidelines across the trust to ensure they were current, evidence based and aligned with national standards. A single, clearly understood framework helps ensure patients receive the same standard of care regardless of who they see. Strengthening whole pathway oversight: We introduced a stronger focus on tracking patients across their entire journey – from acute admission through to discharge and community care. This enabled teams to anticipate barriers earlier and manage discharge more proactively.

We introduced a stronger focus on tracking patients across their entire journey – from acute admission through to discharge and community care. This enabled teams to anticipate barriers earlier and manage discharge more proactively. Using governance to align judgement: Regular multidisciplinary governance discussions now play a central role in calibrating decision making. Case based discussions allow consultants to reflect collectively on thresholds for investigation, escalation and discharge, reinforcing shared expectations and reducing unwarranted variation.

Together, these changes have supported more confident clinical decision making, improved patient flow and reduced unnecessary delay, without compromising safety.

Our experience highlights the importance of recognising that variation in outcomes often reflects variation in support, not motivation or professionalism. Investing in structured induction, clear standards and ongoing governance can unlock significant operational benefits.

There is also an opportunity to strengthen support for doctors entering consultant level roles via non traditional routes, including those working towards specialist registration through the portfolio pathway (formerly known as CESR). Clear frameworks, protected time and consistent feedback benefit both clinicians and organisations.

Supporting consistent consultant practice is a practical, scalable way to improve flow, reinforce transparency and deliver better value.

Local innovation at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust shows what is possible when the focus shifts from individual performance to system design, creating an environment where confident decision making supports better outcomes for patients and the wider NHS.