‘Our members want a college that stands alongside them’: RCP sets out bold new strategy to support physicians and shape the future of healthcare

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has published its new 5-year strategy, setting out a clear plan to strengthen support for physicians and amplify the voice of the profession.

Hundreds of doctors will gather today for the RCP’s flagship 2-day annual conference, Medicine 2026, where RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel will tell delegates in her opening address that medicine remains a deeply meaningful and rewarding profession, and that, as the home of physicians, the RCP must play a vital role in supporting members throughout their careers.

Based on extensive engagement with members, fellows and stakeholders, the new 2026–30 strategy reflects a clear message from physicians across the UK and globally: they want a modern royal college that offers a stronger sense of community and belonging, high-quality education, exams and standards, and a more visible, confident and influential voice that shapes the future of medicine.

Launching the strategy, Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘Physicians are working in an increasingly complex and pressured NHS. This strategy is about ensuring they have the support, education and voice they need to deliver the best possible care. Our members told us clearly that they want a college that stands alongside them – one that listens, supports and speaks up with confidence on the issues that matter most to them and their patients. This strategy is our commitment to delivering exactly that.’

The strategy marks a significant moment of renewal for the college. Running until the end of 2030, it is structured around four strategic priorities – connection, standards, voice and renewal – which together set a clear direction for the RCP over the next 5 years:

The professional home of physicians : The RCP will lead a more inclusive, connected and representative global community of physicians across specialties and career stages, providing members with practical support to navigate the challenges of modern clinical practice.

: The RCP will lead a more inclusive, connected and representative global community of physicians across specialties and career stages, providing members with practical support to navigate the challenges of modern clinical practice. Excellence in education and standards : The RCP will deliver high-quality, globally respected education, exams and standards, supporting physicians to develop the skills and expertise they need throughout their careers.

: The RCP will deliver high-quality, globally respected education, exams and standards, supporting physicians to develop the skills and expertise they need throughout their careers. A stronger, more influential voice : The RCP will advocate for the changes needed to improve patient care and support the medical workforce, ensuring that the insights and expertise of our members influence policy and shape public debate on the issues that matter most.

: The RCP will advocate for the changes needed to improve patient care and support the medical workforce, ensuring that the insights and expertise of our members influence policy and shape public debate on the issues that matter most. Resilient and ready for the future: The RCP will modernise ways of working and strengthen management and governance through organisational redesign. This will ensure long-term financial sustainability and that resource is focused where the college can have the greatest strategic impact for physicians and their patients.

Equity and inclusion are embedded throughout the strategy, with a commitment to addressing health inequalities and advocating for improved outcomes for underserved communities.

Jono Brüün, RCP chief executive officer, said:

‘To deliver better value for our members, we are transforming how we work as an organisation. This strategy commits us to being more focused, transparent and sustainable, so that we can continue to support the profession long into the future.’

Dr Diana Walford, chair of the RCP Board of Trustees, said:

‘Today marks an important moment of renewal for the RCP. As trustees, our responsibility is to ensure that the college fulfils its charitable purpose and is both ambitious and resilient. By strengthening our governance and using our resources wisely, we are putting the RCP in the best possible position to support the profession and improve patient care.’

Professor Mumtaz Patel added:

‘This is a strategy built on listening. Now it is time to act. We are proud of the impact of physicians locally, nationally and internationally, and we are committed to working with our members, fellows and partners to deliver real change. Together, we can strengthen our profession, improve patient care and help shape a healthier future for all.’