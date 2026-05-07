Nominees announced for Third District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (May 7, 2026) — The Third District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Third District Court. This position was created by the Legislature during the 2026 Legislative Session.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Elizabeth Butler, Shareholder, Co-Chair of Litigation Department, Parsons Behle & Latimer; Matthew Janzen, Deputy County Attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office; Jeffrey Mann, Assistant Solicitor General, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Breanne Miller, Deputy District Attorney, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office; Meagan Rudd, Partner/Attorney, The Rudd Firm, P.C.

Written comments can be submitted to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon on May 18, 2026. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

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