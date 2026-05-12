Ketjen partners with Imubit to introduce real-time catalyst intelligence for refinery operations

Ketjen and Imubit partner to deliver real-time catalyst intelligence and AI-driven optimization for refinery FCC and hydroprocessing units.

Through our partnership with Imubit, we are connecting that expertise to refiners’ live unit data so customers can make timely, informed decisions that improve stability, performance & profitability.” — Henri Tausch, Ketjen’s Chief Commercial Officer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ketjen, a provider of advanced catalyst solutions and technical expertise for the refining industry, announced a partnership with Imubit, an industrial AI platform company, to give refiners real-time, actionable catalyst intelligence for fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing (HPC) units.The partnership combines Ketjen’s catalyst expertise including proprietary models, laboratory data and technical analysis with Imubit’s closed-loop, real-time digital platform. Through Ketjen’s iKet Connect portal, part of the company’s expanded digital services portfolio, the companies will provide refinery teams with process and catalyst data, along with near-real-time, expert-driven insights and analytics. The collaboration is intended to help refiners make informed decisions based on guidance tailored to current operating conditions.“Ketjen has unmatched expertise in catalyst performance, strategy and optimization,” said Henri Tausch, Ketjen’s chief commercial officer. “Through our partnership with Imubit, we are connecting that expertise to refiners’ live unit data so customers can make timely, informed decisions that improve stability, performance and profitability.”Imubit’s platform provides secure, continuous connectivity to refinery systems and uses AI to monitor process behavior, detect deviations and quantify their impact. Ketjen’s technical teams integrate advisory models and domain knowledge into the platform to guide operating adjustments, catalyst strategy and unit optimization.“Imubit’s platform is designed to continuously learn how complex refining units operate from live data,” said Gil Cohen, Imubit’s Chief Executive Officer. “Paired with Ketjen’s catalyst expertise, refiners gain earlier visibility into performance changes and clearer guidance on how to respond.”Pilot deployments are underway with refinery customers in North America and Europe, with plans to expand to additional sites and regions in 2026.

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