Public Hearing for Proposed Changes to Recreational Atlantic Mackerel and Bluefish Rules

CONTACT:

Renee Zobel: (603) 868-1095

May 7, 2026

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing for a proposed change to Atlantic mackerel and bluefish rules for recreational anglers fishing in state waters (0–3 miles from shore) or transiting and landing in New Hampshire. The public hearing will be held on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth, NH.

The proposed change for Atlantic mackerel would increase the possession limit of 20 fish to 25 fish for private recreational anglers, and to 50 fish for recreational anglers fishing on a licensed for-hire fishing vessel. The proposed change for bluefish would increase the possession limit for recreational anglers from 3 fish to 5 fish, and for recreational anglers fishing on licensed for-hire fishing vessels from 5 fish to 7 fish. These proposed changes reflect recently announced federal rules for Atlantic mackerel and bluefish for recreational anglers fishing in federal waters (3–200 miles from shore) in the Gulf of Maine.

These proposed rule changes to increase the possession limits for both Atlantic mackerel and bluefish are in response to updated assessment data that would allow an increase to the recreational Annual Catch Limits (ACL). This prompted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries) to modify recreational regulations following consultation with the New England Fishery Management Council and Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.

For more information on state rules, visit Proposed Rules | State of New Hampshire Fish and Game.

For more information on changes to rules for federal waters, visit Atlantic Mackerel: Recreational Fishing | NOAA Fisheries or Bluefish: Recreational Fishing | NOAA Fisheries.