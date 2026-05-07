Outsight Crosses 100 Petabytes Milestone of Infrastructure-based Physical AI Data Processed

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Real-time Spatial Intelligence Platform deployed across airports, iconic tourism sites, hospitals and factories, with sub-50ms latency, growing +215% per year

PARIS, IDF, FRANCE, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outsight, the global leader in Physical AI and 3D Spatial Intelligence, today announced that its Real-time Physical AI platform has surpassed 100 Petabytes of Infrastructure-based Physical AI data processed across its global customer base, with volumes growing 215% per year.This volume is generated by the continuous tracking of position, movement, and interactions of millions of people, vehicles, and robots across some of the world's largest international airports, the most iconic tourism landmarks, hospitals, venues, and factories.The milestone confirms Infrastructure-based Physical AI as a present-day operational reality, deployed at production scale in the most demanding enterprise environments.Beyond the sheer volume, it validates the technical breakthrough that defines this new generation of Physical AI: sub-50-millisecond latency on massive amounts of 3D data, digitizing the continuous flows of people, vehicles, and robots, a performance level that legacy analytics technologies cannot reach.At this scale and latency, Infrastructure-based Physical AI moves from measurement to insights and action. Operators of airports, transportation hubs, tourism landmarks, hospitals, venues, and factories can now anticipate congestion before it forms, align staffing with actual demand in real time, accelerate response to safety incidents, and continuously optimize the use of their existing infrastructure, without adding capacity and without compromising privacy.Deployed across five continents, Outsight's platform monitors the journeys of millions of people and delivers Global Situation Awareness to mobile robots operating in complex environments, helping operators run safer, more efficient, and more sustainable infrastructures, all while remaining natively anonymous by design.

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