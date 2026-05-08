Teknismart Solutions Launches iParley Trust Platform for IT Hiring and Procurement

iParley Trust Infrastructure Platform True. Transparent. Trusted.

iParley enables self-permissioned validation of talent and vendor claims for faster, more transparent hiring and procurement workflows.

iParley helps organizations introduce trust earlier in hiring and procurement by enabling self-permissioned validation of profile claims.” — Naveen Tipirneni, CEO & President, Teknismart Solutions

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teknismart Solutions today announced the launch of iParley, a trust infrastructure platform designed to bring transparency and efficiency to IT hiring and vendor procurement workflows.

Built from real-world staffing and procurement challenges, iParley enables self-permissioned, pre-engagement validation of professional and vendor claims — helping organizations introduce trust earlier in hiring and procurement lifecycles while preserving candidate and partner control.

Addressing Industry Challenges:

In traditional hiring and procurement workflows, resumes, certifications, and business credentials are often validated only after candidates or vendors have already been shortlisted. This can lead to onboarding delays, repeated document collection, compliance risks, and failed engagements due to late-stage verification issues.

As a staffing and consulting organization, Teknismart Solutions experienced firsthand how repeated validation cycles slowed hiring timelines and created friction across staffing and procurement processes.

The iParley Approach:

iParley introduces a trust-layer approach by enabling professionals, agencies, and service providers to manage and share proof of validated profile claims through a self-permissioned framework.

The platform enables:

Self-permissioned validation of professional profile claims

Verified business profiles for agencies and implementation partners

Consent-driven credential sharing

Faster vendor discovery and trusted RFP participation

Reduced screening and re-verification cycles

By introducing trust earlier in the process, organizations can evaluate candidates and partners with greater confidence while reducing operational delays.

Leadership Perspective:

“Through years of operating in the staffing industry, we saw how much inefficiency was created when verification happened only after selection decisions were already made,” said Naveen Tipirneni, CEO & President of Teknismart Solutions.

“iParley helps bring trust earlier into both hiring and procurement workflows by enabling self-permissioned validation of profile claims before engagement begins.”

About Teknismart Solutions:

Teknismart Solutions is a technology-driven staffing and consulting firm delivering IT talent and workforce solutions to organizations across industries.

About iParley:

iParley is a trust infrastructure platform for IT hiring and procurement that enables self-permissioned validation of professional and vendor claims before submission, shortlisting, or contracting begins.

For more information,:

Website: www.iparley.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/iparley/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@iParley

iParley Overview for Customers | A Smarter Way to Hire with Verified Talent

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