New opinions: May 7, 2026

Highlight: North Dakota Century Code § 47-06-10 applies when a stream, "in forming itself a new arm divides itself and surrounds land" belonging to the owner of the shore. The statute provides no other condition.

North Dakota Century Code § 47-06-06 applies when land is carried away "to the opposite bank or to another part of the same bank," and it permits the land that was carried away to be reclaimed from "the owner of the land to which it has been united." It does not apply when land is not united with a bank.

Ownership of a government lot adjacent to navigable water does not extend beyond the water.

The doctrine of laches is limited when the government acts to protect the public's interest.