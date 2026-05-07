Crucial Learning Partners with Replay to Scale AI-Powered Practice Capabilities Across Its Learning Platform

Crucial Learning is a provider of award-winning learning solutions that help organizations improve execution and performance.

Crucial Learning introduces AI-powered practice capability into a hallmark element of it's award-winning learning experiences.

This is a major development in how our clients will build critical capability at scale. By embedding AI-driven practice into our platform, learners will turn insight into action more effectively.” — Andy Shimberg

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crucial Learning , a provider of award-winning learning solutions that help organizations improve execution and performance, today announced a strategic partnership with Replay , an emerging provider of interactive AI training technology, to expand and enhance practice-based learning across the Crucial Learning Platform.Crucial Learning will integrate Replay’s AI-powered roleplay and coaching capabilities into its proprietary learning platform with the goal of helping organizations build capability at scale and turn learning into consistent on-the-job behavior.Practice and roleplay are hallmark elements of the Crucial Learning solutions —ensuring learners apply new behaviors in the moments that impact outcomes. Replay’s technology extends this practice beyond the learning experience allowing learners to repeatedly, and on an as-needed basis, engage in realistic, interactive scenarios with AI-driven feedback.Leaders say this integration will help learners move beyond one-time learning to consistent behavior change that improves adoption and results.“This partnership represents a major step forward in how our clients will build critical capability at scale,” said Andy Shimberg, Crucial Learning CEO. “By embedding AI-driven practice directly into our learning platform, we’re enabling our clients to turn insight into action faster and more effectively.”The partnership will begin with the two companies working closely on product integration, including creating centralized reporting to provide visibility into learner engagement and performance. Full integration of AI-powered roleplay and coaching capabilities will follow.Both companies are excited about the added benefits and features the integration will provide to Crucial Learning clients and learners. But more importantly, they see this partnership as an opportunity to deliver measurable impact by improving how people perform in the moments that matter most—delivering stronger adoption and greater returns from their learning programs.Replay CEO Chase Meredith added, “Crucial Learning has built one of the most trusted brands in professional development. Partnering with them allows us to bring cutting-edge AI practice capabilities to organizations that are serious about behavior change and results.”About Crucial LearningCrucial Learning helps organizations perform at higher levels by improving how people respond in the moments that determine whether strategy succeeds or fails. We teach leaders and teams how to notice, interpret, and address challenges—so they can speak up, solve problems, and follow through on what matters most. Our award-winning courses, assessments, and accompanying bestselling books—including Crucial Conversationsfor Mastering Dialogue, Crucial Conversationsfor Accountability, Crucial Influence, The Power of Habit™, Getting Things Done, Crucial Teams, and the Strength Deployment Inventory(SDI)—focus on common points of execution failure and are used by organizations worldwide, including nearly half of the Forbes Global 2000, to improve how work gets done at scale. CrucialLearning.comAbout ReplayReplay is an AI-powered training platform that helps teams build skills through realistic roleplay, automated scoring, and personalized coaching. By turning playbooks, scripts, and best practices into hands-on practice, Replay helps people prepare for the conversations that matter most. Learn more at ReplayHQ.com.Media Contact: For media inquiries contact Brittney Maxfield at Brittney.maxfield@cruciallearning.com.

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