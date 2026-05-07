Everstream Analytics Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management Solutions

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to share that Everstream Analytics , the global leader in supply chain risk intelligence and predictive analytics, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management Solutions.To access the report, visit everstream.ai/gartner-magic-quadrant-2026 "We're honored to be named a Leader in the 2026 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management Solutions for the second consecutive year," said Corey Rhodes, CEO of Everstream Analytics. “As a product-led, customer-centric organization, we are driven by a commitment to innovation, deep collaboration with our customers, and the ability to translate risk into clear financial terms. We measure our success by our customers' outcomes, and we're committed to ensuring every one of them realizes tangible value from our solution.”Everstream Analytics combines advanced AI, natural language processing, and predictive modeling with the expertise of dedicated supply chain analysts, meteorologists, and logistics specialists to deliver contextual risk intelligence that goes far beyond automated alerts. The result is a critical first-mover advantage: the ability to anticipate disruption before it strikes. And with integrations into systems like SAP and Oracle, those insights can be embedded directly into mission-critical workflows, so procurement, planning, and logistics teams can act faster and smarter when it counts.Everstream’s commitment to client success is rooted in its experience as supply chain practitioners. The company partners with clients at every step of their risk management journey, from initial program design to advanced, predictive insights. This deep, contextual understanding of customer challenges drives a powerful co-innovation engine. A key example is the company’s crop-sourcing intelligence, a solution developed with leading Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical clients to predict agricultural yield and quality months before harvest, turning a volatile variable into a competitive advantage.Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities.The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We are honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. Learn more about the Magic QuadrantGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supplier Risk Management Solutions, Cian Curtin, Martin Shreffler, Cheryl Van Dyke, 5 May 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.