Hiker Assisted on Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT:

C.O. Travis Johnson

603-352-9669

May 7, 2026

Jaffrey, NH – On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 8:59 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who needed assistance on Monadnock State Park’s White Dot Trail approximately 1 1/4 miles from the trailhead. The hiker, identified as Rachel Sahagun, 44, of Manchester, New Hampshire, had hiked to the summit and shortly after beginning her descent, low light and heavy fog made visibility difficult and Sahagun became disoriented. Due to an inability to see the trail, Sahagun decided to place a call for help.

A rescue team, comprised of a volunteer from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team (UVWRT) and a Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, responded and started up the White Dot Trail at approximately 10:15 p.m. Sahagun decided to continue hiking down the trail on her own once weather conditions improved, and she contacted the rescue team at 10:28 p.m., approximately 1/4 mile from the trailhead. Sahagun was able to continue walking out without assistance, and she and the rescue team returned to the trailhead at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sahagun refused any medical treatment.

Sahagun was an experienced hiker who was prepared for a day hike to the summit of Mt. Monadnock and had extra food, water, and an additional source of light with the anticipation of hiking out in the dark.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.