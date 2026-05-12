Unprepared Hikers Rescued on Mount Lafayette in Franconia
CONTACT:
CO Sergeant Christopher McKee
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
May 12, 2026
Franconia, NH – On Monday, May 11, 2026, at 9:10 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of three hikers who needed assistance on Mount Lafayette in Franconia. Conservation Officers responded to the trailhead and began hiking up the Old Bridle Path trail. After approximately 2 miles, they located the hikers who were identified as Susan Kuruvilla, 71, of Pennsylvania, Mini Kuruvilla, 52, of Texas, and Joel Mathew, 21, of Connecticut.
The group had started hiking the Franconia Ridge Loop at 9:00 a.m. on Monday. By 9:00 p.m., they found themselves approximately 2 miles from the trailhead with no lights and no way to locate the trail. With the temperatures dropping into the low 20s and because they were unable to continue safely, they called for help. Conservation Officers provided lights and assisted the hikers down the trail arriving back at the trailhead at 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12.
New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers that it’s still winter in the mountains with snow, wind, and freezing temperatures. Remember to bring at least the10 essentials with you when heading out on any hike hikesafe.com.
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