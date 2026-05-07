Integrative Systems Showcased Phased IBM i Modernization Framework at COMMON PowerUp 2026

Over 50% of IBM i leaders plan modernization within next 12–18 months, with AI accelerating transformation timelines by up to 50%.

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrative Systems, a trusted IBM i (AS/400) modernization partner for global enterprises, recently participated in COMMON POWERUp 2026 , one of the largest global gatherings of IBM i professionals, held in New Orleans from April 27 – 30.The event brought together IBM i technology leaders, IT decision-makers, and solution providers to discuss the evolving landscape of IBM i systems, with a strong focus on modernization, AI integration, and long-term scalability.During the conference, the Integrative Systems team engaged with IBM i enterprise leaders to understand their most pressing challenges - ranging from legacy system constraints and talent shortages to the need for seamless integration with modern applications.Notably, more than half of the IBM i leaders their team spoke with indicated active plans to initiate or accelerate IBM i modernization within the next 12–18 months.“What stood out was the clear shift in mindset - organizations are no longer asking if they should modernize, but how fast they can do it without risking stability. They are ready to modernize their IBM i but are struggling with talent availability and risk of disruption. Enterprises want to evolve what already works safely and strategically.” said Mike Crowley, Director of Customer Success – IBM i at Integrative Systems.The team also shared insights on phased modernization framework that enable enterprises to extend the life of their existing IBM i systems while gradually introducing modern interfaces, automation, and analytics capabilities.By combining AI with expert human oversight, the company enables -Up to 50% faster modernization timelines using AI-assisted code analysis and transformationRefactoring of legacy RPG and COBOL applications into modern languagesReduced dependency on hard-to-find legacy skillsetsA shift from high-risk “big bang” rewrites to phased, incremental modernizationTheir incremental approach to IBM i modernization helps their customers address both technical and functional needs.Key Modernization Outcomes for IBM i Enterprises -Integrative Systems’ approach focuses on delivering measurable technical and business impact -- Enhance Business Processes – Optimize legacy workflows with automated, efficient operations- Modern User Experience - Transform green screens into intuitive, web-based interfaces- Real-Time Data Visibility - Enable faster, data-driven decision-making with modern BI tools- 24/7 IT Infrastructure Support - Strengthen system performance, security, and resilienceOperating as an extension of its customers’ IBM i teams, Integrative Systems ensures seamless collaboration, aligning modernization efforts with their existing business logic and operational priorities.By integrating AI into modernization strategies, the company enables enterprises to future-proof their IBM i environments , adapt to evolving business demands, and drive long-term operational resilience - without compromising stability.Integrative Systems’ participation in COMMON POWERUp 2026 reinforces its commitment to staying closely aligned with industry trends and continuously evolving its offerings to meet the dynamic needs of IBM i-driven organizations.About Integrative SystemsIntegrative Systems, an IBM Silver Business Partner, empowers our customers to modernize, optimize, and future-proof their IT ecosystems. Specializing in IBM i and Microsoft, we serve global organizations of all sizes to extend teams, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver round-the-clock support. Backed by 25+ years of expertise and regular recognition on the INC 5000 list, we deliver business-driven technology solutions that ensure measurable outcomes, long-term value, and sustainable growth.Visit www.integrativesystems.com or contact us at 1.866.468.7974 or contact@integrativesystems.com to book a free consultation.

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