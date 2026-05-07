Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,099 in the last 365 days.

RenkoEdge Receives Direct FCA Authorisation, Expanding Its Independent Equity Research Platform

Direct FCA authorisation provides the independence and flexibility required to scale our institutional research platform.”
— Alex Olvera, CEO of RenkoEdge

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RenkoEdge Receives Direct FCA Authorisation, Expanding Its Independent Equity Research Platform for Institutional Investors

Renkoedge Ltd, an independent equity research and advisory firm serving institutional investors, today announced that it has received direct authorisation from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under Firm Reference Number (FRN) 1042412.

The authorisation marks a significant milestone in the firm’s development, transitioning RenkoEdge from the Appointed Representative (AR) model to operating as a directly authorised FCA-regulated entity.

The move strengthens the firm’s operational independence and regulatory infrastructure as it continues to expand its institutional research offering and advisory capabilities.

Alex Olvera, Chief Executive Officer of RenkoEdge, commented:

“Obtaining direct authorisation from the FCA represents an important milestone for RenkoEdge. The Appointed Representative model supported our early growth phase, but as our client base continues to increase, direct authorisation helps us scale our research platform in line with the needs of institutional clients. Securing our own permissions removes third-party dependencies and enables us to implement a compliance framework tailored specifically to our methodologies and long-term strategic objectives.”

About RenkoEdge

RenkoEdge is an independent research and advisory firm focused on delivering differentiated equity research and market insights for institutional investors. The firm specialises in non-consensus research designed to help clients identify asymmetric opportunities, improve diversification, and enhance risk-adjusted returns.

Media Contact
Renkoedge Ltd
+44 20 8798 3597
hello@renkoedge.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RenkoEdge Receives Direct FCA Authorisation, Expanding Its Independent Equity Research Platform

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.