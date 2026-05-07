Direct FCA authorisation provides the independence and flexibility required to scale our institutional research platform.” — Alex Olvera, CEO of RenkoEdge

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RenkoEdge Receives Direct FCA Authorisation, Expanding Its Independent Equity Research Platform for Institutional Investors

Renkoedge Ltd, an independent equity research and advisory firm serving institutional investors, today announced that it has received direct authorisation from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under Firm Reference Number (FRN) 1042412.

The authorisation marks a significant milestone in the firm’s development, transitioning RenkoEdge from the Appointed Representative (AR) model to operating as a directly authorised FCA-regulated entity.

The move strengthens the firm’s operational independence and regulatory infrastructure as it continues to expand its institutional research offering and advisory capabilities.

Alex Olvera, Chief Executive Officer of RenkoEdge, commented:

“Obtaining direct authorisation from the FCA represents an important milestone for RenkoEdge. The Appointed Representative model supported our early growth phase, but as our client base continues to increase, direct authorisation helps us scale our research platform in line with the needs of institutional clients. Securing our own permissions removes third-party dependencies and enables us to implement a compliance framework tailored specifically to our methodologies and long-term strategic objectives.”

About RenkoEdge

RenkoEdge is an independent research and advisory firm focused on delivering differentiated equity research and market insights for institutional investors. The firm specialises in non-consensus research designed to help clients identify asymmetric opportunities, improve diversification, and enhance risk-adjusted returns.

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