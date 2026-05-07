Profil expands global metabolic trial capabilities with new US clinical research unit

Profil Institute Holding GmbH Profil's mangement is signing the contract

We are excited to team up with a great CRU in the USA that shares our vision and culture. All of us look forward to writing the next chapter of the company together.” — Dr. Tim Heise, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Profil, the leading full-service CRO for early-phase clinical trials in the field of metabolic disorders, today announced the expansion of its clinical operations to Houston (Webster), Texas through the merger with Tranquil Clinical Research and Consulting Services, LLC.Profil establishes its first US clinical research unit and expands its ability to support global metabolic drug development programs. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Karim Mohammed, the owner of Tranquil, will become a significant minority shareholder of Profil.Since its foundation in 2013, Tranquil has built an excellent reputation as a reliable, high-quality CRO/CRU-partner for the pharmaceutical industry and has been selected by FDA to conduct FDA-sponsored trials since late 2025. Tranquil’s modern and spacious clinical research unit with 30+ beds is ideally suited for Profil’s complex early-phase metabolic trials. The location in the Houston metropolitan area provides access to a large and diverse participant population, thereby enabling rapid recruitment.Prof. Dr. Leona Plum-Mörschel, Chief Executive Officer at Profil, emphasizes the importance of the company's expansion: “We are excited to welcome Tranquil to the Profil group and to bring our expertise closer to many of our global partners. By combining our established scientific capabilities with a strong US clinical CRU, we will be able to offer faster start-up timelines and increased operational flexibility while upholding the high quality standards Profil has maintained for more than 27 years. The transfer of Profil’s specialized metabolic research methodologies, including our advanced automated glucose clamp technology, is already underway and will be completed over the coming months”.“As a new member of the Profil family, we will expand our excellent clinical research expertise to the metabolic field”, added Karim Mohammed. “In Profil, we have found the right partner focusing on high quality research and complex early phase trials. I look forward to further developing the company together with the team and taking advantage of the opportunities that arise.”“I am proud of Profil’s success story since its establishment in 1999. Starting as a spin-off of the University of Düsseldorf, Profil has grown into a globally recognized scientific partner in metabolic research with more than 400 employees. Expanding into the US is an important next step in our international development. We are excited to team up with a great CRU in the USA that shares our vision and culture. All of us look forward to writing the next chapter of the company together.”, said Dr. Tim Heise, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Profil.About ProfilProfil is a contract research organization specialized in early phase clinical trials in the metabolic field, often using complex methodology for proof-of-concept and mechanism of action studies. Profil was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neuss, Germany. Over the years, Profil has acquired an outstanding global reputation for its services in obesity and diabetes. Profil delivers full-service end-to-end clinical development support including trial consultation, regulatory submission, trial execution as well as biometrics and medical writing. With the current addition, Profil now has two early-phase clinical research units in Germany and the US with a total of 100+ beds.After the merger with Tranquil, the new company structure consists of the parent organization Profil Institute Holding GmbH and two subsidiaries Profil Institut für Stoffwechselforschung GmbH and Profil USA, Inc. CEO Prof. Dr. Leona Plum-Mörschel will continue her role at Profil Institut für Stoffwechselforschung GmbH and Profil Institute Holding GmbH while Profil USA, Inc. will be led by Karim Mohammed as CEO. Tranquil Clinical Research and Consulting Services, LLC will continue its CRO-services as a subsidiary company of Profil USA, Inc.For more information about Profil, please visit www.profil.com

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