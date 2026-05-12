Multinational Delegation Visits Taiwan as Trump Prepares for Xi Summit

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While Trump meets Xi in Beijing, a delegation of Americans and Europeans is in Taiwan examining threat patterns increasingly visible in western communities

Security is no longer confined to national capitals. Cyberattacks, infrastructure disruption, foreign interference, and economic pressure are increasingly felt at the state and local level.” — Joshua Burgin

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As President Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14-15, the Alliance for Global Security (AGS) is in Taiwan leading a multinational delegation of leaders from North America and Europe on its third annual Democratic Resilience Study Visit. The visit is being conducted in collaboration with the Taiwan Asia Exchange Foundation and with support from the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy.

The delegation includes participants from the United States, Belgium, France, and the United Kingdom with U.S. representation from Florida, Texas, Colorado, and North Dakota. The timing is coincidental but instructive. The security challenges Taiwan navigates every day, including cyber disruption, foreign interference, economic coercion, and threats to democratic institutions, are the same challenges that will shape the agenda when Trump and Xi sit down. State and local leaders across the United States and Europe rarely have a seat at that table.

The visit focuses on Taiwan’s experience in democratic resilience, civil preparedness, critical infrastructure protection, and whole-of-society security. Participants are funding the majority of their own travel and program costs, reflecting a shared personal commitment to the mission.

Taiwan is widely recognized as a frontline democracy confronting cyber threats, foreign interference, economic coercion, and information manipulation. Its experience offers practical lessons for leaders across the United States and Europe as global security challenges increasingly impact local communities.

“Taiwan is a living case study in democratic resilience,” said Joshua M. Burgin, Founder and President of the Alliance for Global Security. “For leaders from North America and Europe, this visit provides direct exposure to how democratic institutions prepare for sustained pressure and uncertainty. The issues on the table when Trump meets Xi are not abstract. They show up in our supply chains, our cyber infrastructure, and our local economies.”

During the visit, AGS participants are meeting with Taiwanese policy experts, civil society leaders, security specialists, and public officials. The program examines how Taiwan prepares for pressure below the threshold of open conflict, including cyber disruption, foreign interference, supply chain vulnerabilities, civil preparedness, and threats to democratic institutions. The Taiwan Asia Exchange Foundation is facilitating key elements of the program, connecting the delegation with expert voices and institutional partners across Taiwan.

The Taiwan study visit is part of AGS’s broader effort to connect leaders across democratic countries and strengthen practical cooperation among officials, experts, and civil society partners. AGS organizes study visits, strategic briefings, and international convenings focused on global security threats affecting state and local communities.

“Security is no longer confined to national capitals,” Burgin said. “Cyberattacks, infrastructure disruption, foreign interference, and economic pressure are increasingly felt at the state and local level. The conversations happening at the highest levels of government this week have direct consequences for communities across America and Europe. AGS exists to help leaders understand those connections and build relationships before they are tested.”

The visit builds on AGS’s growing engagement with leaders from the United States, Europe, Canada, and Taiwan, including the AGS Frontiers Forum in Tampa, Florida, which convenes public officials and security experts to address hybrid threats, democratic resilience, and critical infrastructure protection.

Through its Taiwan program, the Alliance for Global Security aims to strengthen ties among democratic partners and support the exchange of practical lessons among leaders facing shared security challenges.

About the Alliance for Global Security

The Alliance for Global Security is a U.S.-based nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that equips state, local, and regional leaders to understand and respond to global security threats affecting their communities. Through study visits, strategic briefings, international convenings, and cross-border partnerships, AGS connects democratic leaders and helps them prepare for cyber threats, foreign interference, critical infrastructure risks, and coercion by authoritarian regimes.

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