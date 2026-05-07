Fair Start Movement

Resource discusses baseline-disclosure fields in connection with New York’s JBS climate settlement.

Clear climate communication depends on readers being able to see the assumptions behind a statement.” — Fair Start Movement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Start Movement and TruthAlliance.global announced a public-education resource discussing baseline-disclosure fields in connection with New York’s publicly announced climate-related settlement involving JBS USA Food Company.The legal matter referenced in this release is The People of the State of New York v. JBS USA Food Company, Assurance No. 25-067, Index No. 450682/2024. The referenced resolution was announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James and concerned JBS USA’s climate and sustainability representations, including statements associated with the JBS Group’s “net zero” greenhouse-gas emissions goal for 2040.The New York Attorney General announced that JBS USA agreed to pay $1.1 million to support climate-smart agriculture programs for New York farmers and agreed to reform its environmental marketing practices and report annually to the Office of the Attorney General for three years.Fair Start Movement and TruthAlliance.global state that the resource is informational and disclosure-focused. It does not announce a new lawsuit, does not seek a new finding against JBS USA, and does not ask readers to reach a conclusion about the company. It uses the publicly announced New York resolution as a reference point for explaining how climate-related statements can be made easier to understand through plain-language baseline disclosures.A related public submission was filed with the New York Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Frauds and Protection and assigned Intake ID 1-1256133612.The intake materials identify the subject as “Baseline Disclosure,” list the uploaded document as “NYAG52.docx,” and state that no court action is pending. The submission asks for clarification on how public-facing representations concerning equity, sustainability, and systemic reform disclose baseline conditions material to how those claims are interpreted by donors, consumers, and the public.The resource focuses on climate communication terms that can be difficult for general audiences to evaluate, including emissions goals, reduction targets, accounting boundaries, offsets, removals, verification, time horizons, and supporting information. Its purpose is to describe disclosure fields that help readers understand what a climate-related statement includes, what it excludes, what it depends on, and what information supports it.Purpose and ScopeFair Start Movement’s resource uses a baseline-disclosure framework to explain how climate-related public statements can be clarified. A baseline, for purposes of the resource, means the assumptions, boundaries, definitions, and supporting information that help readers understand the meaning of a public statement.The resource explains that climate-related statements may be easier to understand when readers can identify the scope of emissions included, the role of offsets or removals, the time period used, the measurement method, the verification process, and whether supporting information is publicly available.The resource is not a rating, certification, accusation, enforcement demand, or finding about any company.It is a public-education document focused on disclosure structure, readability, and clarity in climate-related communications, read more here: https://fairstartmovement.org/new-york-helped-create-a-fantasy-world-of-climate-progress-fair-start-is-taking-action-to-show-the-truth/ Baseline-Disclosure FrameworkThe resource describes a plain-language framework for reviewing climate-related statements. The framework identifies the statement being reviewed, translates technical language into ordinary-language meaning, lists the assumptions needed to understand the statement, and identifies supporting information that would help readers evaluate it.According to the resource, baseline disclosure can help readers understand whether a climate-related statement refers to an aspirational target, a current measured result, a projected pathway, a reduction statement, an offset-based statement, or another form of climate communication.The resource also explains that climate-related statements may depend on multiple variables, including accounting boundaries, emissions categories, time horizons, data sources, calculation methods, offset characteristics, removals, verification, and changes in activity over time.Disclosure ElementsThe resource includes a proposed baseline-disclosure checklist for public-facing climate-related statements. The checklist includes claim translation, stated goal or current result, accounting boundary, Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 treatment where applicable, role of offsets or removals, measurement period, data source, verification status, public availability of supporting information, and conditions that may require clarification or revision.The resource explains that these fields can help distinguish between a stated commitment, a projected outcome, a measured reduction, and a verified result. The goal is to make climate-related language easier for general audiences to understand without requiring technical expertise.Practical Clarification MeasuresThe resource outlines practical clarification measures that organizations can consider when presenting climate-related statements. These include adding plain-language disclosure blocks, distinguishing goals from measured outcomes, explaining accounting boundaries, identifying verification sources, describing the role of offsets or removals, and providing review points for future updates.The resource also describes how public communications can reduce confusion by clearly stating whether a climate-related statement is aspirational, measured, projected, externally verified, internally calculated, or dependent on future conditions.Context and RationaleFair Start Movement and TruthAlliance.global state that climate-related public statements often involve technical concepts that can be difficult for readers to interpret without additional context. The resource presents baseline disclosure as one way to improve readability, comparability, and public understanding.The organizations state that materials referenced in the resource rely on publicly available sources and official public documents where applicable, including the New York Attorney General’s public settlement materials, Assurance No. 25-067, Index No. 450682/2024, and the related baseline-disclosure submission assigned Intake ID 1-1256133612.“Clear climate communication depends on readers being able to see the assumptions behind a statement,” said a spokesperson for Fair Start Movement. “This resource focuses on baseline transparency so audiences can better understand how climate-related statements are constructed, what they include, and what information supports them.”About Fair Start MovementFair Start Movement is an initiative focused on public-facing claims related to impact, sustainability, and equity through a baseline-disclosure framework. The organization’s work centers on identifying how assumptions, measurement boundaries, and verification practices influence the interpretation of public-facing statements.

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