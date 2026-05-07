April/May Mayor's Highlights Newsletter

A large debris pile in the Waialua area following severe weather in March 2026.

This is a digital version of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s newsletter for April and May of 2026. You can also view the PDF version of the newsletter here.

Oʻahu has long been defined by the resilience of our residents, and that spirit has never been more evident than during the record-breaking severe weather systems that impacted our island in March and April of 2026. From the North Shore to the Waiʻanae Coast, our communities faced historic rainfall totals that brought massive flooding, testing our infrastructure — and our resolve.

The severe weather began in mid-March with a Kona low system that brought significant rainfall to the island. Then, with the ground already fully saturated, a second Kona low system about one week later brought devastating flash flooding to Waialua and Kahuku, where homes were pushed off foundations and the Wahiawā Dam reached critical levels. Data compiled later showed an amount of rainfall in some areas consistent with what is known as a 500-year-storm — a storm so severe it only has a .2% chance of occurring in any given year.

The bravery of our first responders was on full display. Hundreds of rescues were conducted during the second Kona low storm, including in Waiʻanae, where the Hawaiʻi National Guard and Honolulu Fire Department airlifted more than 70 people who were stranded by rising waters.

By the time a third weather disturbance arrived in early April, communities like Lāʻie were battling inundation despite lower rainfall totals — simply because the landscape could absorb no more.

In the aftermath of the storms, the City banded together with community members and state crews — especially with Director Ed Sniffen and the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation — to remove thousands of tons of debris from impacted areas. Crews continue to dredge portions of the Kaukonahua Stream and remove debris.

The City also collaborated with other agencies and community groups — including the American Red Cross of Hawaiʻi, the Salvation Army, and the Hawaiʻi Foodbank — to stand up the Waialua Community Assistance Center (CAC). A community-led logistics center and supply distribution hub co-located with the CAC at Waialua District Park, providing a one-stop shop for residents in need.

The City is committed to a full recovery, with economic impact estimates exceeding $100 million. We urge residents to continue using the HNL311 app to report clogged storm drains, cracked sidewalks, or damaged street signs to help our crews prioritize repairs. Together, we will rebuild stronger and more resilient for the future.

Impacted by the Storm? Here’s How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If you were impacted by the recent Kona low storms, you are urged to apply as soon as possible for financial assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

• Apply for assistance as soon as you can (Deadline: June 14, 2026)

• Apply even if you signed up for other programs

• Apply even if you aren’t sure if you qualify for assistance

Individuals and families who sustained losses that are not covered by insurance should apply for aid. Assistance can include funds for immediate needs — including food, water and medicine — plus things like rental assistance, essential home repairs and reimbursement for expenses like childcare and transportation.

Apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 today.

DPP Helps Rebuild After Storms

The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) is meeting storm victims where they are — both in their community and wherever they are in the rebuilding process — to provide support and guidance to help residents recover from the devastating storms.

So far, the department has hosted two “Rebuild Oʻahu” events in Waialua and Lāʻie in which DPP staff, building industry groups, City agencies and partner organizations were on-hand to offer guidance and resources for those looking to rebuild. One-on-one appointments with DPP are also available for residents who need additional assistance navigating the process. To schedule appointments, interested individuals should visit DPP’s website.

To help those who just need some supplies, DPP also offers a construction materials and service donation match website — you can sign up if you are looking for materials and services, or if you have materials or services you are willing to donate.

For those unable to attend in-person events, DPP offers a range of online resources for storm-impacted residents, including a comprehensive FAQ page explaining which types of work require a permit and which do not, along with information on fee waivers for emergency repairs. Step-by-step instructions for submitting applications for qualifying emergency repairs are also available online.

Restoration Underway at CORP

More than 3,000 tons of storm debris that were generated by catastrophic flooding brought on by Kona low storms was temporarily taken to the Patsy T. Mink Central Oʻahu Regional Park (CORP) this spring as part of the City’s disaster recovery plan — an essential service that helped hundreds of residents devastated by the storms begin their long road to recovery.

For almost three weeks, a small portion of CORP was used to collect and sort storm debris. Environmental protections were put in place and baseline soil samples were taken, helping the City analyze a range of potential contaminants.

The results, which were evaluated using Department of Health guidelines, showed that there were no harmful levels of contaminants in the soil. Post-debris samples have been taken, and the results of those tests are pending.

“The debris is gone and our full focus is on making sure this park is safe and fully restored for the community to use,” said Department of Environmental Services Director Roger Babcock.

Restoration of that limited area of the park is currently underway. The top layer of soil is being removed, and any damaged park irrigation is being repaired. If test results return within acceptable regulatory standards, clean soil will be put in, the area will be graded, and new grass will be planted.

If testing identifies contamination, more impacted soil will be removed, follow-up testing will be done, and appropriate remediation will continue. The entire process could take several weeks.

Mayor’s Town Halls Postponed

In the wake of the Kona low storms, Mayor Blangiardi has decided to postpone the town halls that had been scheduled for 2026, so that City leaders can intently focus on the ongoing storm recovery efforts.

Mayor Blangiardi has held 29 town halls over the past four years to connect directly with the residents of Oʻahu and hear their concerns and ideas. This year, a series of seven town halls had been set to start April 9. But the scale of the disaster on the North Shore necessitated that the City’s leadership team prioritize their time, energy, and efforts on the storm response.

Residents are still encouraged to share their concerns through various routes, including their neighborhood board, by reporting issues to 311, and by contacting the Mayor’s Office directly via honolulu.gov/mayor.

Cleaning Up Around Keʻehi Lagoon

Last month, the City and our partners at the state Department of Transportation began a joint operation to address a major health and safety concern upstream of Keʻehi Lagoon, where the Moanalua and Kalihi streams converge near Kahauiki Village.

Aerial photography showed a significant homeless encampment hidden within mangrove trees on the small peninsula surrounding Kahauiki Village, with thousands of pounds of trash and debris visible along the coastline and falling into the water. Earlier in the month, a floating two-story structure came unmoored from the encampment and floated down toward Keʻehi Lagoon Beach Park, where it was later dismantled.

The encampment was just a short distance from where hundreds of keiki, adults and kūpuna paddle every summer, once the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association regatta season begins.

City and DOT crews have worked tirelessly for weeks to clear mangrove trees, remove trash and debris, and clean up the coastline ahead of the summer season. Work continues into May, with the project scheduled to be completed sometime this month.

Mayor Delivers 2026 State of the City

Mayor Blangiardi used his 2026 State of the City address back in March to discuss one of Hawaiʻi’s most pressing challenges head-on: the high cost of living. This year’s speech laid out the City’s strategy to stem outmigration and keep Oʻahu’s workforce rooted at home.

“Our ultimate priority must be to keep our residents here,” Mayor Blangiardi said, framing affordability as the lens through which every City department should operate. During the speech, he called out unnecessary bureaucracy, over-regulation, and inefficiency as drivers of the high cost of living — and pledged action across all sectors.

On housing, Mayor Blangiardi highlighted progress on transit-oriented development and announced that the City will make additional offers this summer to acquire land near the future Skyline station in Iwilei — a site planned for at least 3,000 affordable units.

The speech concluded with Mayor Blangiardi addressing two additional major concerns for Oʻahu residents: the siting of a new landfill, and improvements to the City’s ability to effectively and humanely treat the island’s homeless population.

Mayor Shares Heartfelt Mahalo to Kauaʻi, NY, and SC Crews

Mayor Rick Blangiardi shared his deep and sincere appreciation with crews from Kauaʻi, New York, and South Carolina who deployed to assist in the response to the Kona low disaster in Waialua.

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek Kawakami brought two Kauaʻi County employees to help Oʻahu during the storm response and recovery and toured the Waialua Community Assistance Center with Mayor Blangiardi.

In a ceremony held in his office at Honolulu Hale, Mayor Blangiardi handed out small gifts and lei to the 14-member All-Hazards Incident Management Team from the New York Fire Department. The team was established in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks and has since been deployed to support response, rescue, and recovery efforts at major disasters across the U.S.

In a separate event, Mayor Blangiardi thanked the South Carolina State Fire and the Palmetto Incident Support team for providing exceptional assistance and resources with the City and County of Honolulu.

The Kauaʻi, NY, and SC teams were integrated into the City’s disaster response. They provided a wealth of experience, valuable guidance, and insight into how to effectively and efficiently provide aid to Oʻahu residents impacted by catastrophic flooding.

Honolulu Zoo Earns Prestigious AZA Accreditation

The world-famous Honolulu Zoo has earned accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), a prestigious distinction recognizing the highest standards in animal care, conservation, education, and guest safety. Fewer than 10 percent of licensed animal exhibitors achieve this benchmark, which requires a rigorous multi-day inspection and comprehensive operational review.

Zoo staff, Department of Enterprise Services Director Dita Holifield, and Deputy Director Jocelyn Doane spent months preparing for the evaluation, ensuring all programs, habitats, and practices met or exceeded AZA requirements. The achievement reflects a strong commitment to animal welfare and educational impact.

The Honolulu Zoo continues to play a key role in conservation across Hawaiʻi, connecting the community to wildlife and environmental stewardship while advancing ongoing improvements to facilities and programs. Book your visit to the AZA-accredited Honolulu Zoo at honoluluzoo.org.

City Expands Housing Options in Chinatown

The City and County of Honolulu has acquired 175 N. Pauahi St., a four-story mixed-use building at the edge of Chinatown, as part of its ongoing push to expand affordable housing in the urban core.

The approximately 8,000-square-foot property was purchased in April for $4.52 million by the Department of Housing and Land Management. The building currently has 42 residential units, with only four occupied — a gap the City plans to close through stabilization, renovation, and redevelopment.

Acquiring the building — and the City’s commitment to affordable housing — will help more local families live closer to jobs, services, and transit while supporting the revitalization of Chinatown and Downtown.

The acquisition also consolidates City ownership across multiple parcels on the block, opening the door to future master planning that could integrate housing, services, and community-serving commercial uses.

2026 Annual Sustainability Report

In celebration of Earth Month, the City released its 2026 Annual Sustainability Report, which tracks City and community-wide progress toward sustainability, climate change, and resilience goals. Presented in an updated web-based format with interactive data, charts, and visuals, the report provides a deep dive into data primarily from calendar year 2025.

The report features datasets and projects within the areas of transportation, City operations, waste management, food systems, climate change mitigation, climate adaptation, and disaster resilience. Explore the report and filter through the data to learn about how the City tracks performance and holds itself accountable — from protected bike lanes to water use, food hubs to renewable energy generation, and recycling to tree canopy cover.

Dang Joins Mayor’s Cabinet!

A new outstanding leader has joined Mayor Blangiardi’s cabinet, bringing a depth and breadth of experience to the City and County of Honolulu.

Tricia Dang — Deputy Director, Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency

Tricia joined the City in April, taking over as deputy director at the City’s climate office. She’ll help lead the talented team there as they work to advance the City’s priorities in sustainability, climate adaptation, emissions reduction and community resilience across Oʻahu.

Dang brings more than 20 years of experience in community, land, and environmental planning, along with deep knowledge of real estate development. Prior to joining the City, Dang worked as a senior planner and project manager at Stantec, leading environmental initiatives across Hawaiʻi and California. Her professional background includes important roles with the Polynesian Voyaging Society and Kamehameha Schools.

Dang is a graduate of Punahou School and earned degrees from Emory University and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, including master’s degrees in Business Administration and Urban and Regional Planning.

Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards $50,000 to Honolulu to Fund Youth-Led Climate Projects

The City and County of Honolulu is thrilled to join Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Youth Climate Action Fund, which will provide capital and capacity to support municipalities in mobilizing young residents ages 15–24 in designing and delivering solutions aligned with citywide priorities.

Honolulu will open innovation competitions, inviting young people’s ideas, selecting the strongest proposals, and funding them with technical assistance from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The award will help address climate change, sustainability, and resiliency across Oʻahu’s communities through selected youth-led projects under $5,000. Honolulu joins a network of 300 cities across six continents that are committed to strengthening how local governments partner with young people to develop climate solutions.

Additional details about the application process will be released in the coming weeks. The Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency (CCSR) will work with the Honolulu Youth Commission to activate this program.

—PAU—