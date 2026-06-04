Honolulu named among the top public transit cities in America

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu has once again earned national recognition for its transportation system, with Travel + Leisure ranking Honolulu sixth in the United States for public transportation. The ranking places Honolulu among a select group of cities recognized for providing reliable, accessible, and effective alternatives to driving.

The Travel + Leisure ranking highlighted Honolulu alongside major metropolitan areas including Washington, D.C., Boston, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Jersey City. Honolulu was recognized for its integrated public transportation network, which includes TheBus and Skyline, and for providing residents and visitors with convenient options to move throughout Oʻahu without relying solely on personal vehicles.

“This recognition reflects years of work and investment to build a transportation system that serves our residents, strengthens our economy, and improves quality of life across Oʻahu,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “From the continued success of TheBus to the strong performance of Skyline, we’re building a more connected island and changing the way people think about getting around Oʻahu. With Skyline averaging nearly 12,000 weekday riders this year and maintaining more than 99% service reliability since opening, it’s clear that residents are embracing public transit as a dependable transportation option. Being ranked among the nation’s best of the best is something our entire community can take pride in.”

Honolulu’s public transportation system includes TheBus, which serves communities across Oʻahu through more than 100 routes and has long been recognized as one of the nation’s most heavily used transit systems per capita. The City has also expanded transportation options through Skyline, Hawaiʻi’s first rail transit system, which now connects communities from East Kapolei to Kalihi, including Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Pearl Harbor.

The recognition comes as the City continues to invest in multimodal transportation improvements, including bus service enhancements, transit-oriented development, pedestrian safety projects, Complete Streets initiatives, and planning for future Skyline expansion.

“We are honored that Honolulu was recognized as one of the top public transportation cities in the nation,” said DTS Director of Transit Jon Nouchi. “Being named sixth among major U.S. cities reflects the hard work and dedication of our transit employees, operators, and maintenance teams who help keep Oʻahu moving every day. Skyline’s strong ridership and exceptional reliability demonstrate that residents and visitors value dependable public transportation. As we continue expanding TheBus and Skyline, we remain committed to providing more safe, reliable, and convenient transportation options for everyone on Oʻahu.”

Travel + Leisure’s ranking, published in May 2026, evaluated public transportation systems across the country based on factors including accessibility, reliability, ridership, coverage, and overall usability for residents and visitors.

To see the entire list of best public transit cities, click here.

—PAU—