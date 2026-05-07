SATLINE Cuts T2-MI Signal Chain Costs by Up to 70% with Native Decapsulation

SATLINE's SAT>IP Server Pro now performs native T2-MI decapsulation with direct DVB-T2 PLP extraction, cutting signal chain infrastructure costs by up to 70%.

VILNIUS, VILNIAUS APSKRITIS, LITHUANIA, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A full rack of broadcast hardware just became a single software feature. SATLINE, a European provider of satellite-to-IP streaming infrastructure, today announced that its latest generation of SAT>IP Server Pro now performs native T2-MI decapsulation with direct DVB-T2 PLP extraction inside the streaming pipeline - replacing the IRD, T2-MI decapsulator, and ASI/IP gateway stages that teleports have relied on for years, and cutting infrastructure costs by up to 70% per signal chain.

As DVB-T2 deployments expand across Europe, Africa, and Asia, T2-MI-encapsulated satellite feeds have become a common distribution method - and a recurring bottleneck at the decapsulation stage.

What operators save

The legacy chain – DVB-S/S2 to IRD to T2-MI decapsulator to ASI/IP gateway – typically carries a per-chain CAPEX of €4,000 to €12,000, drawn from indicative ranges of €1,500–€6,000 for an IRD, €2,000–€8,000 for a standalone T2-MI decapsulator, and €500–€2,000 for an ASI/IP gateway. Across a 32-transponder headend, that reaches €160,000 to €450,000 before integration and rack overhead.

SATLINE delivers the same workflow as a single software-defined pipeline inside SAT>IP Server Pro, yielding indicative savings of €100,000 to €400,000+ per headend – up to a 70% reduction in per-chain infrastructure cost - alongside 30–70% less rack space and 20–50% lower power draw.

Beyond the capital saving, the operational footprint shrinks too: fewer appliances to maintain, fewer power feeds, less cabling, and fewer failure domains across the chain.

"By moving T2-MI decapsulation from dedicated appliances into SAT>IP Server Pro, we saved roughly €7,200 per month in a typical multi-transponder headend - by removing standalone T2-MI decapsulators, collapsing duplicate IRD stages, and eliminating the ASI/IP gateway layer we used to maintain alongside them."

- Gleb Sazanov, Chief Executive Officer, SATLINE



Key capabilities

• Direct extraction of DVB‑T2 PLP streams from T2-MI-encapsulated satellite transponders

• Real-time processing integrated natively inside the SAT>IP streaming pipeline

• Eliminates the need for external T2-MI decapsulation hardware

• Supports HTTP, RTSP, and SRT streaming outputs for flexible distribution

• Fine-grained inner PID filtering for selective and efficient service delivery

• Purpose-built for teleports, DVB‑T2 network operators, broadcast monitoring facilities, and IPTV platforms

Inside SAT>IP Server Pro, the workflow is straightforward: the server tunes the DVB-S/S2 transponder, locates the T2-MI stream carrying the DVB-T2 multiplex, decapsulates it and extracts the selected PLP, then delivers the result as HTTP, RTSP, or SRT - in a single pass, with no intermediate hardware. Operators can request a specific PLP and filter inner PIDs directly through the standard SAT>IP URL syntax, making integration with existing tuning workflows immediate.

Native T2-MI decapsulation and DVB-T2 PLP extraction are available now as part of the current SAT>IP Server Pro release. Existing customers can update their installations to access the new functionality immediately. For technical documentation, integration support, or licensing inquiries, contact SATLINE directly.

About SATLINE

SATLINE is a European provider of data center and satellite infrastructure services for SATCOM businesses, with over a decade of experience. The company offers innovative and easily adaptable infrastructure solutions that help clients maintain efficient connectivity in the rapidly evolving satellite technology market. For more information, visit satline.tv

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