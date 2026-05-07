GPG's Drum Motor and Power Roller Technologies at CeMAT Asia

CeMAT Asia GPG ROLLER DRUM MOTOR ROLLER DRUM MOTOR ROLLER DRUM MOTOR one of the top trade fairs in the world for intralogistics and supply chain solutions

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CeMAT Asia has long been regarded as one of the top trade fairs in the world for intralogistics and supply chain solutions. It continues to be a great draw for logistics providers, system integrators, and automation professionals worldwide. This year, GPG Showcases Innovative Drum Motor & Power Roller Technology at CeMAT Asia was a highlight of the show due to its ability to provide practical, efficient, and innovative solutions for today’s conveyor and logistics system environments.Turning Booth Visits into Practical SolutionsCeMAT Asia has a reputation as an application-oriented audience. This means that attendees are researching ways to improve productivity, decrease downtime, and better optimize their logistics operations. GPG seized the opportunity to transform its booth into a solution-oriented venue.Rather than merely showcasing its products, GPG engaged attendees with meaningful conversations about their respective conveyor systems and related challenges. The company’s engineers provided onsite consultations to assist customers in evaluating how their drum motors or power rollers would improve throughput in sorting systems, warehouse automation, and packing lines.Since 1990, GPG (Taibang Motor Industry Group Co., Ltd.) has been manufacturing gear motors and motion solutions. The firm has established a reputation for delivering product reliability and technical expertise with a robust R&D team, advanced manufacturing facilities, and experienced engineers.This combination of these three factors creates the perfect foundation on which GPG can help customers not only with quality drum motors and power rollers, but also provide practical advice on integrating these systems into their operations and optimizing long-term performance.Drum Motor and Power Roller Technologies for Modern LogisticsGPG featured its drum motor and power roller products designed specifically for use with conveyor systems at CeMAT Asia. These products are found in both AC and DC brushless configurations and are used extensively within the logistics, warehousing, and packaging industries.Many visitors expressed great interest in how these technologies can simplify system designs and improve efficiencies. Drum motors are compact and integrated compared to standard systems, and power rollers allow for flexible and modular design of conveyor systems.Through real-world examples and live demonstrations, GPG illustrated how its products can reduce maintenance, save space, and improve operational reliability—all of which are key concerns for the operation of modern logistics.Certified Quality to Support Global ApplicationsFor international visitors, certification of products can be a very important factor in making product purchase decisions. GPG stressed that all drum motors and power rollers comply with international standards such as UL, CE, TUV, ROHS, and REACH.Certificates ensure that all GPG drum motors and power rollers meet stringent safety, environmental, and quality criteria and therefore are appropriate for use in a wide range of global marketplaces.Strategic Promotion Strategy at CeMAT AsiaGPG achieved a successful exhibition due to a clear and targeted promotional strategy. The design of the booth included numerous different application modes, allowing attendees to easily identify products most applicable to their individual industries.Live demonstration was an important element in demonstrating product performance, and technical staff provided customized technical information to address specific interests of attendees. This promotional strategy assured that potential customers had clarity regarding the visibility and understanding of GPG's Drum Motor and Power Roller Technologies at CeMAT Asia.FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions from AttendeesQ: In what industries are GPG drum motors and power rollers used?A: GPG drum motors and power rollers are found in many industries including logistics, warehousing, packaging, and conveyor applications.Q: What advantages do drum motors offer?A: Drum motors provide a compact design, high efficiency, low maintenance, and easy integration into conveyor systems.Q: Are GPG products suited for use in international markets?A: Yes, GPG products have been certified to UL, CE, TUV, ROHS, and REACH standards.Q: Can GPG provide customized conveyor solutions?A: Yes, GPG can provide personalized solutions based on specific requirements and application environments.Explore More with GPGGPG was very successful in demonstrating its knowledge within the manufacturing of drum motor and power roller technologies at CeMAT Asia. The commitment demonstrated by GPG extends beyond the exhibition and into continued investment in product innovation and customer service.If you are in need of efficient, reliable, and space-saving conveyor solutions, GPG is available to assist with your projects. Please contact us for additional information or technical assistance via our official website: https://www.gpgmotors.com/

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