TECHOM Shop Strengthens Enterprise Communication with AudioCodes Solutions for Modern Telecom and Collaboration Needs

AudioCodes Teams integration devices and communication solutions empower telecom services providers and businesses to enhance connectivity and collaboration

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽, a leading Australian supplier of enterprise IT and communication technologies, today highlights its comprehensive range of 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, helping businesses and 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 modernize communication systems with secure, scalable and Microsoft Teams–ready infrastructure.

As organizations continue to shift toward 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 and cloud-based collaboration platforms, demand for reliable and integrated voice solutions is rapidly growing. AudioCodes addresses this need with a portfolio of high-performance devices and solutions designed to deliver seamless voice, video and collaboration experiences.

👉 Explore AudioCodes solutions: https://www.techomshop.com.au/vendors/audiocodes

𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀

Telecom services providers and enterprises face increasing challenges in delivering consistent and secure communication across hybrid work environments. Legacy systems often lack flexibility, while modern collaboration tools require advanced integration to function effectively. AudioCodes bridges this gap by enabling:

• Seamless integration with Microsoft Teams and unified communication platforms

• Secure voice and VoIP infrastructure

• Scalable deployments for enterprises and service providers

• Reliable communication across hybrid and cloud environments

“Organizations today need communication solutions that integrate seamlessly with collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams,” said a TECHOM Shop spokesperson. “AudioCodes Teams integration devices and voice solutions provide the reliability and performance required for modern business environments.”

𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲

TECHOM Shop offers a range of AudioCodes products and solutions tailored for telecom services providers and enterprise communication needs.

𝟭. 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

AudioCodes provides certified devices designed to integrate directly with Microsoft Teams, ensuring smooth communication and collaboration.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝟰𝟱𝟬𝗛𝗗 𝗜𝗣 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 – Microsoft Teams-certified executive business phone

• 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝟰𝟳𝟬𝗛𝗗 𝗜𝗣 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 – Feature-rich Teams phone for professionals

• 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝟰𝟱𝟱𝗛𝗗 – Mid-range Teams-compatible device for hybrid use

Ideal for businesses adopting Microsoft Teams voice solutions

𝟮. 𝗦𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 (𝗦𝗕𝗖𝘀)

AudioCodes SBCs deliver secure voice connectivity and interoperability between networks and platforms.

𝗣𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝟴𝟬𝟬 𝗦𝗕𝗖 – Compact solution for small to medium enterprises

• 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝟬𝗕 𝗦𝗕𝗖 – Scalable platform for enterprise environments

• 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗩𝗘) – Cloud-based SBC for flexible deployment

Critical for telecom services providers enabling VoIP and SIP connectivity

𝟯. 𝗩𝗼𝗜𝗣 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 (𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀)

AudioCodes Mediant gateways enable smooth migration from legacy telephony systems to IP-based communication networks.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀:

• 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝟱𝟬𝟬 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝘆 – Entry-level VoIP gateway

• 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝟴𝟬𝟬 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝘆 – Hybrid connectivity for enterprise setups

• 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝟯𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗚𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝘆 – High-capacity solution for large deployments

Supports hybrid voice environments and legacy system integration

𝟰. 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 & 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 also provides collaboration hardware designed to enhance meeting and conferencing experiences.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Microsoft Teams Room bundles

• AudioCodes Room Experience kits

• Conference room voice optimization devices

Designed for seamless meeting room communication

𝟱. 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 & 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

AudioCodes offers software tools for managing and optimizing communication environments.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Voice network monitoring

• Device management and provisioning

• Performance analytics

Helps 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 maintain network reliability and performance

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

AudioCodes solutions are designed to deliver measurable outcomes for businesses and telecom services providers. Some of the key benefits include:

• Improved communication reliability and clarity

• Seamless Microsoft Teams integration

• Enhanced network security and compliance

• Reduced operational complexity

• Scalable infrastructure for future growth

AudioCodes Teams integration devices are especially valuable for organizations transitioning to cloud-based collaboration tools, ensuring a consistent and professional communication experience.

𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺?

AudioCodes is recognized as a trusted provider of voice networking and unified communications solutions due to:

• Deep integration with Microsoft Teams and UC platforms

• Proven expertise in VoIP and SIP technologies

• Carrier-grade solutions for telecom services providers

• End-to-end communication infrastructure offerings

𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽: 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 provides a streamlined platform for businesses to access AudioCodes products, supported by expert guidance and enterprise-focused services.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Access to genuine AudioCodes products

• Competitive pricing for bulk and enterprise orders

• Expert consultation for solution selection

• Reliable delivery across Australia

𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗽: 𝗨𝗽𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲

Businesses and 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 are encouraged to connect directly with 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 for customized 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀.

👉 Looking for AudioCodes Teams integration devices?

👉 Planning to upgrade your VoIP or SIP infrastructure?

👉 Need scalable communication solutions for your enterprise?

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆:

📧 hello@techomshop.com.au

🌐 https://www.techomshop.com.au

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿:

• Tailored product recommendations

• Bulk pricing and enterprise deals

• Microsoft Teams integration guidance

• Deployment and configuration support

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗪𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁

AudioCodes solutions available through TECHOM Shop are widely used across:

• Telecom services providers

• Corporate enterprises

• Government and public sector

• Healthcare and education

• IT and managed service providers

These industries rely on secure and reliable communication systems to maintain operational efficiency.

𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

To discover the 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀, including AudioCodes Teams integration devices, gateways and SBCs, visit:

👉 https://www.techomshop.com.au/vendors/audiocodes

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗧𝗘𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗠 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽

TECHOM Shop is an 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗧 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲, communication technologies and networking solutions. Partnering with leading global brands, TECHOM Shop delivers reliable, scalable and future-ready solutions that support businesses and telecom services providers in achieving their communication goals.



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