Sparx Systems Kernaro Advances AI-Enabled Enterprise Architecture

Sparx Systems announces the release of Kernaro, an AI-powered platform designed to accelerate enterprise architecture modeling, analysis and decision support

This development builds on the strength of the Sparx Systems Enterprise Platform, extending our model-driven approach into a new layer of intelligence and interaction.” — Geoffrey Sparks

CRESWICK, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparx Systems has announced the release of Kernaro , an AI-powered platform designed to accelerate enterprise architecture modeling, analysis and decision support. The new AI hub, shaped over the past two years, expands Sparx Systems’ Enterprise Platform with practical AI assistance that helps architects work faster, maintain rigor and extract greater value from their models.Kernaro brings AI-driven capabilities directly into the Enterprise Architect and Prolaborate ecosystem, supporting tasks such as model exploration, impact analysis, integration intelligence and reporting across large and complex repositories. By embedding AI where architects already work, Kernaro reduces manual effort while reinforcing standards-based, model-driven practices.For organizations managing increasing architectural complexity, regulatory pressure, and transformation pace, the combined platform enables teams to move from documentation to insight more efficiently, without compromising governance or traceability."This development builds on the strength of the Sparx Systems Enterprise Platform, extending our model-driven approach into a new layer of intelligence and interaction," remarked Geoffrey Sparks, Sparx System's Director. "It enables architects and stakeholders to engage with complex systems more easily, while reinforcing the integrity and value of the underlying model."What Kernaro Brings to the MarketThe integration of Kernaro brings AI-powered intelligence to enterprise architecture, turning models into a living source of insight, analysis and decision support:- AI-assisted model understanding: helping users navigate, query, and interpret large architectures more efficiently- Accelerated modeling workflows: reducing time spent on repetitive or exploratory tasks- Improved decision support: surfacing relationships, impacts and patterns across architecture domains- Scalable AI for enterprise use: designed to work with governed repositories and standards-based models- Broader stakeholder engagement: extending insight to non-modelers through ProlaborateKernaro has been designed over the past two years to complement, not replace, architectural expertise. Its role is to assist architects by augmenting analysis, improving accessibility and enabling faster feedback loops across teams.Geoffrey Sparks added, "This release is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, including Nizam Mohamed, Raveendran Kalyan and Arshad Ahamed who continue to push the boundaries of what our platform can deliver."Kernaro translates the structure and rigor of enterprise architecture models into insight and shared alignment. The repository ensures that AI-driven assistance is informed by authoritative data, established frameworks and traceability from strategy through implementation.Kernaro and beta access to Kernaro inside Enterprise Architect is immediately available as part of the Sparx Systems Enterprise Platform: https://kernaro.sparxsystems.com

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