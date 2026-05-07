HelloTriangle Launches AI Agent to Transform 3D Engineering Workflows

HelloTriangle's user interface (right panel: AI agent)

Cloud-based platform turns natural language into automated 3D processes to accelerate product development.

With our AI agent, we remove friction and enable engineers to evaluate hundreds of design variations in a highly efficient way.” — Peter Mortier

GENT, BELGIUM, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HelloTriangle today announced the launch of its new AI agent designed to accelerate 3D modeling and simulation workflows. The release marks a significant step toward redefining how engineers create, analyze, and share 3D data.R&D teams across industries such as automotive, electronics, and medical devices rely heavily on 3D modeling and simulation to design and validate products. These workflows are often slowed down by repetitive manual steps and fragmented toolchains, leading to long iteration cycles.HelloTriangle’s AI agent introduces a new paradigm. Engineers can describe their intent in natural language. The system translates this input into executable Python code to generate, modify, or analyze 3D models. This approach combines speed and flexibility with full control in a single cloud-based environment.“Traditional 3D engineering workflows are often inefficient and disconnected,” said Peter Mortier, co-founder and CEO of HelloTriangle. “After more than 15 years working with 3D models and simulations, I have experienced firsthand how time-consuming these processes can be. With our AI agent, we remove friction and enable engineers to evaluate hundreds of design variations in a highly efficient way.”The platform is built on a simple yet powerful approach: text → code → 3D engineering. Users write instructions in plain language, review the generated Python, and run it to produce results. Because the output is editable code, engineers can directly fine-tune geometries and parameters. Tasks that once consumed hours can now be completed in minutes.“We have been amazed by how much can be accomplished with our AI agent,” said Bjorn Kristinsson, co-founder and CTO of HelloTriangle. “What makes this especially powerful is that users do not just get results. They get parametric workflows they can adapt and extend. It brings together automation and control in a way that was not accessible before.”Beyond individual productivity gains, HelloTriangle also addresses collaboration challenges. Engineers can share results through a simple link, allowing others to explore interactive 3D visualizations directly in the browser. This removes the need for static screenshots or specialized software and helps teams collaborate more easily around complex data.With this launch, HelloTriangle advances its vision of accelerating product development and innovation through faster and more accessible 3D engineering workflows.The AI agent is available starting today, including access through HelloTriangle’s free plan.About HelloTriangleHelloTriangle is a Ghent-based company in Belgium, founded in 2025. The company develops an AI-native workspace for engineers and technical teams to speed up 3D modeling and simulation workflows. Its platform translates natural language into Python-based workflows, enabling users to generate, modify, and analyze geometry and simulation data in a unified environment, helping teams move from idea to insight faster.

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