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DMV2GO Sign Ups are OPEN

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DMV2GO is the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) exciting, new program that aims to help Coloradans who do not normally have easy access to in-office driver license services by bringing the DMV to them! DMV2GO is part of the DMV’s commitment to serve all Coloradans, particularly those who do not have easy access to DMV services. Places you can find DMV2GO helping Coloradans at include, but are not limited to: assisted living facilities; community centers and groups; shelters; disaster relief centers; and correctional facilities.

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DMV2GO Sign Ups are OPEN

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