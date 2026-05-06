Senate Bill 1313 Printer's Number 1651

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1313 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROTHMAN, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for residents. Memo Subject Coming Home to Hunt Actions 1651 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 28, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM

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