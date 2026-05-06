Senate Bill 1313 Printer's Number 1651
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1313
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROTHMAN, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for residents.
Memo Subject
Coming Home to Hunt
Actions
|1651
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 28, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM
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