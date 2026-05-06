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Senate Bill 1313 Printer's Number 1651

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 1313

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROTHMAN, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for residents.

Memo Subject

Coming Home to Hunt

Actions

1651 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, April 28, 2026
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026

Generated 05/07/2026 01:17 AM

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Senate Bill 1313 Printer's Number 1651

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