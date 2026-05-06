Senate Bill 357 Printer's Number 0546
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 357
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, KEEFER, GEBHARD, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, YAW, STEFANO, ARGALL, J. WARD, COLEMAN, LANGERHOLC, CULVER, MASTRIANO
Short Title
An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 23 (Domestic Relations) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in inchoate crimes, further providing for the offense of possession of firearm or other dangerous weapon in court facility; in firearms and other dangerous articles, further providing for relinquishment of firearms and firearm licenses by convicted persons, repealing provisions relating to firearms not to be carried without a license and to carrying loaded weapons other than firearms, providing for license not required, further providing for prohibited conduct during emergency, repealing provisions relating to carrying firearms on public streets or public property * * *
Memo Subject
Constitutional Carry of a Firearm
Actions
|0546
|Referred to JUDICIARY, April 4, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
Generated 05/07/2026 01:16 AM
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