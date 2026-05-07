Blakely, GA (May 6, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Andrew Stapleton, age 48, of Blakely, GA, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Anthony Beacham, age 40, of Blakely, GA. The Blakely Police Department requested the GBI to conduct the investigation.

On Friday, April 17, 2026, at about 6:30 p.m., the Blakely Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Palmetto Avenue, Blakely, GA. When officers arrived they found Beacham with gunshot wounds. Beacham was pronounced deceased on scene.

Stapleton was arrested on May 5, 2026, and booked into the Early County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Field Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Blakely Police Department at 229-723-3414. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.