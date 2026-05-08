SummitPoint Collective

Now in open beta, SummitPoint is the digital layer connecting founders, investors, and industry partners.

The venture ecosystem is fragmented across disconnected tools, databases, and private channels. SummitPoint is the digital layer that connects those pieces.” — Blake George

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 1st, 2026, SummitPoint Collective launched the open beta of SummitPoint, an AI-native platform for the venture ecosystem, and introduced Frank, the agentic AI analyst at the center of the product. SummitPoint serves as the digital layer connecting founders, investors , and industry partners across the growth space, with Frank handling the workflows and intelligence that traditionally required teams of analysts, associates, and operators.Frank is built to do real work. He runs market intelligence, supports due diligence, manages deal flow, delivers signals briefings, and surfaces warm introductions. Where most platforms display information and leave the user to act on it, Frank executes — researching markets, evaluating opportunities, drafting outreach, and bringing the right signal to the right person at the right moment."The venture ecosystem is fragmented across disconnected tools, databases, and private channels," said Blake George, Founder & CEO of SummitPoint Collective. "SummitPoint is the digital layer that connects those pieces — and Frank is the agent that does the work for you. We're building an agentic operating system for the growth space, and we're starting with the workflows that matter most: finding the right opportunity, understanding the market, and moving deals forward."Guided by Frank, SummitPoint compresses the work of finding, evaluating, and connecting across the venture ecosystem. Members get a working analyst on demand — one that builds data-rich profiles, surfaces relevant matches, monitors funding activity and market signals, and supports the full arc from discovery to introduction to commitment.Unlike static databases, directories, or trackers, SummitPoint is a living system. Frank learns the ecosystem in real time, generating intelligence as a byproduct of every interaction. The platform combines matching, market intelligence, workflow, and community into one product purpose-built for the modern growth space — from pre-seed founders through later-stage investors and the partners who support them.SummitPoint's alpha launched in January 2026. Open beta is available today at SummitPoint.app. Additional capabilities are on the roadmap, including expanded agentic workflows and a native iOS experience.About SummitPoint CollectiveSummitPoint Collective is an AI-native SaaS company founded in 2025 by Blake George (Founder & CEO) and Mike Stang (Co-Founder & CPO), headquartered in Austin, Texas. SummitPoint is the digital layer connecting the venture ecosystem — founders, investors, and industry partners — guided by Frank, an agentic AI analyst delivering operational intelligence and executing the workflows that drive the growth space.

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