Minister Dean Macpherson urges National Prosecuting Authority action after SAPS probe into George building collapse

Minister Dean Macpherson marks second anniversary of George building collapse, urges NPA to act

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has urged the National Prosecuting Authority to take the necessary prosecutorial decisions following the completion of the SAPS investigation into the George building collapse.

This is as the Minister commemorates the second anniversary of the collapse, which claimed the lives of 34 people and injured 28 others.

He said the tragedy remains a painful reminder of the work still required to prevent similar disasters and strengthen accountability in the built environment.

As the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, commemorates the second anniversary of the George building collapse, he said the tragedy remains a painful reminder of the work still required to prevent similar disasters from taking place in the future and urged law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

On 6 May 2024, a five-storey apartment development in George collapsed, claiming the lives of 34 people and injuring 28 others in what was South Africa’s deadliest building collapse.

Since taking office two months after the building’s collapse, the Minister has met with the victims and their families in George to communicate the outcomes of an investigation into the engineer responsible for signing off on the building plans. The engineer was found guilty of five contraventions of the law and suspended. Furthermore, the Minister this year met with the

Minister of Human Settlements specifically to tighten building regulations to ensure that a similar building collapse is avoided.

The Minister said that, with SAPS having completed its investigation, the responsibility now rests with the National Prosecuting Authority to take a decision on criminal prosecution and, where warranted, bring charges against those responsible for the building collapse.

Business General

“Today, we remember every life lost, every family still grieving, and every survivor who continues to live with the consequences of this tragedy. The George building collapse remains one of the most painful construction disasters in our country’s recent history. It was a tragedy that should never have happened, and one that must never be allowed to happen again,”

Minister Macpherson said. “With SAPS having completed its investigation, the ball is now in the court of the National Prosecuting Authority to take the necessary prosecutorial decisions and, where warranted, bring those responsible to court for this avoidable tragedy. No one should be above the law.

Not an engineer, not a developer, not an official, and not any person whose actions or failures may have contributed to this disaster. Justice delayed only deepens the pain of families who have already waited too long for answers.”

The Minister said the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure will continue to provide its full cooperation to law enforcement agencies and counterpart departments to ensure justice for the victims and their families, and provide any further support that may still be required.

“On this second anniversary, we once again express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We stand with the survivors. We honour the rescue workers. And we renew our commitment to ensuring that justice is done, accountability is enforced, and that a tragedy like the George building collapse never happens again.”



Enquiries:

Spokesperson to Minister Macpherson

James de Villiers

082 766 0276

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