Now Accepting Nominations: Comanche Nation National Treasure

The Comanche Nation is currently accepting nominations for the National Treasure designation. This honor recognizes enrolled tribal members, age 50 and older, who have made significant lifetime contributions to the preservation and continuation of Comanche culture, language, and traditions. Submission deadline: July 1, 2026 Nomination Form

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