Tad Smith and Family Acquire Candy Digital

New ownership marks Candy Digital’s next chapter, with renewed focus on fans, licensed collectibles, and premium experiences

FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tad Smith , his wife Caroline Fitzgibbons, and their family members today announced their acquisition of Candy Digital , the digital collectibles company known for creating fan experiences across sports, entertainment, art, and culture.As part of the transaction, Smith has become the new CEO of Candy Digital. The company will continue to operate under the Candy Digital name and through its website, Candy.io.The acquisition marks a new chapter for Candy Digital, with Smith stepping in to lead the business as it rebuilds around its fan community and a long-term vision for digital collectible ownership. As part of the transaction, Smith’s company assumed digital licenses for Major League Baseball and DC Comics, continuing Candy’s connection to some of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment.Under Smith’s leadership, Candy will refocus on its original promise: creating meaningful, accessible, and trusted digital collectible experiences that connect fans more deeply to the teams, athletes, characters, stories, and cultural moments they love.“Candy has always had the ingredients of a special company: iconic partners, a passionate fan base, and a product category that is still in its earliest innings,” said Smith, CEO of Candy Digital. “My focus is simple: restore trust, listen closely to fans, support our partners, and build Candy into a durable platform for the next era of digital collecting.”Smith brings decades of leadership experience across media, sports, entertainment, premium collectibles, and digital IP. He previously served as President and CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company, where he oversaw one of the world’s most recognizable sports and entertainment businesses, and as President and CEO of Sotheby’s, where he led the global auction house through a period of modernization and digital growth. He also serves as Chairman of Doodles, one of web3’s leading entertainment and digital IP companies, giving him a unique perspective on the evolving future of fandom, collecting, and digital ownership.Fitzgibbons, a former motion picture literary agent, brings a background in storytelling, talent, and entertainment that further strengthens the family’s perspective on how beloved IP can connect with fans in new digital formats.Candy’s next phase will also include key veterans from the company’s past, including Matt Novogratz, Mat Laibovitz, Steven Belser, Ryan Martin, Anthony Solis, Aaron Frebowitz, and Aaron Casanova. The returning team brings continuity across product, design, partnerships, marketing, technology, and fan experience as Candy moves into its next stage of growth.“Candy has always been at its best when it brings fans closer to the moments and worlds they care about,” said Matt Novogratz, Co-Founder of Candy Digital. “Tad understands collecting, culture, and trust at the highest level. This is the moment for Candy to reconnect with fans, rebuild the platform’s foundation, and shape a future that’s both premium and accessible.”Candy expects to share additional updates with fans and partners as the company continues its transition under new ownership.Follow Tad Smith and Candy Digital on X for the latest updates.About Candy DigitalCandy Digital is a next-generation fan experience and digital collectibles platform that connects people to their passions across sports, entertainment, art, and culture. Candy has worked with leading brands and rights holders to create licensed digital collectibles and experiences that reimagine how fans collect, own, and engage with the moments and stories they love. For more information, visit Candy.io.Media ContactAnthony Solis; Marketing/Communications; asolis@candy.io

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