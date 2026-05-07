King Bach Sets YouTube Comedy Special, 'Like, Share, and Comment'

King Bach’s First Comedy Special Will Debut Worldwide on June 18,2026 on YouTube

FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Bach's Stand Up Comedy Special: Like, Share, and Comment will premiere on YouTube on June 18thFilmed at the San Jose Improv in San Jose, California, this one-hour comedy special showcases King Bach’s unique perspective on relationships and social media popularity. Known by millions online, King Bach delivers his full stand-up voice in a comedy special packed with wild observations, personal stories, and unfiltered takes on modern culture.Credits: Directed by Jo Koy, one of today’s top world touring comedians. Written and performed by King Bach who executive produces alongside Jo Koy (JK Entertainment), Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman (Art and Industry).King Bach Quote: After 16 years of doing standup, this special isn’t just me telling jokes it’s me finally letting people see the version of King Bach they haven’t met yet. The internet knows the sketches, the movies, but on that stage, it’s just me, my truth, my life, and the funniest pain I’ve ever survived. I can’t wait for people to watch it, laugh, and say, ‘Oh, I never knew!”Jo Koy Quote: I’ve seen Bach grow into the hilarious comic he is today, and now you all get to witness it too - with a special directed by me!Bio: King Bach is a comedian, actor, and one of the most influential content creators on the Internet with over 70 million combined social media followers. After quickly rising to fame on Vine and gaining exposure through MTV’s hit series Wild N Out, Bach went on to star in hit films and shows such as HOLIDATE, GREENLAND, THE BABYSITTER, MEET THE BLACKS, Paramount Plus’s HATE THE PLAYER: THE BEN JOHNSON STORY, and Netflix’s SNEAKERHEADS. Upcoming he can be seen in VIOLENT NIGHT 2, GOODBYE GIRL, and ROADHOUSE 2. Aside from entertaining through film, television, and social media, Bach started debuted his hilarious style of stand-up comedy in 2010. In 2018, he headlined his first cross-country stand-up tour and followed it with the Laugh Now Laugh Later Tour in 2022, and the Truth or Dare Tour in 2024. Named one of the Top Influencers by Forbes and Time Magazine with multiple awards for his comedy, Bach has captured audiences all over the world and continues to be a rising star in the entertainment industry.

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