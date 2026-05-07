Kiteworks Establishes Open Source Program Office to Steward ownCloud and Advance Digital Sovereignty

New OSPO consolidates Kiteworks’ open-source activities under the ownCloud brand, formalizing commitment to transparent governance.

Earning trust requires more than good code; it requires clear communication, fair licensing, and governance that gives the community a genuine voice.” — David Walter, VP of the Open Source Program Office at Kiteworks

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced the formation of the Kiteworks Open Source Program Office (OSPO) and the appointment of David Walter as Vice President, Open Source Program Office. The OSPO serves as the organizational steward of Kiteworks as well as ownCloud, the original open-source platform for self-hosted file synchronization, sharing, and collaboration.Since 2010, ownCloud has given users—from families exchanging memories to schools, research institutions, and sovereign governments—full possession of their data, infrastructure, and digital destiny. Built on open standards such as Open Cloud Mesh, WebDAV, and OpenID Connect, and designed for federation across organizational boundaries, ownCloud remains what it has always been: yoursRecent industry research shows that 92% of EMEA IT managers now consider enterprise open-source software critical to achieving digital sovereignty. Germany's federal budget for 2026 allocated €250 million for open-source development. And third-party involvement in data breaches doubled year over year to 30% of all incidents. The global enterprise file sync and share market is valued at USD 14.0 billion in 2025, while the open-source file server segment is growing at 11.9% CAGR to reach USD 6.24 billion by 2030.“Open source is in ownCloud’s DNA, and through ownCloud it has become part of Kiteworks’ DNA,” said David Walter, Vice President of the Kiteworks Open Source Program Office. “We are not here to simply maintain a codebase. We are here to nurture an ecosystem, one where transparency is non-negotiable, where contributions are valued, and where the technology we build together serves the greater good. The OSPO exists to make that promise operational: through published governance, harmonized licensing under the permissive Apache 2.0 across all projects, retirement of the CLA in favor of the Developer Certificate of Origin, and a community with real channels to shape the platform's future. ownCloud has always belonged to its community. Our job is to ensure it always will.”The OSPO consolidates all of Kiteworks’ open-source activities under a single organizational body operating under the ownCloud brand. Under Walter’s leadership, the office has begun publishing foundational governance documents: an early version of the Governance Charter with defined roles for Contributors, Reviewers, and Maintainers; an AI-Assisted Contribution Policy; and a Contribution Guide that replaces the legacy CLA with the Developer Certificate of Origin to ensure contributors retain full ownership of their work. Apache License 2.0 is the default license for all new components. A Community Advisory Board is planned for Q4 2026.ownCloud’s history has been shaped by the cycle of growth and divergence that defines open-source communities. The governance structures and contribution policies now being formalized reflect hard-won lessons about sustaining a project over the long term: transparency paired with inclusive governance, active listening matched with shared ownership, and freedom balanced with responsible stewardship.“We learned that earning trust requires more than good code; it requires clear communication, fair licensing, and governance that gives the community a genuine voice,” Walter added. “Our aim is to embody the power of open source to make something that is yours, that actually belongs to you, and where you get to decide what matters.”Kiteworks’ stewardship of ownCloud is active investment, not passive sponsorship. Through the OSPO, the company dedicates product management, engineering, and community resources to open source—starting with the ownCloud Desktop Client, the first fully open-source application available to every customer. The stewardship model ensures that ownCloud remains both a commercially sustainable enterprise platform and a living digital common. By combining its leadership in secure data exchange with ownCloud’s foundation in open collaboration, the company brings together enterprise capability with a deep commitment to open source as a force for good.Get Involved:- GitHub: github.com/owncloud- oCIS Developer docs: owncloud.dev- Admin docs: doc.owncloud.com- Manifesto: kiteworks.com/open-source - Security: security.owncloud.com- Docker Hub: hub.docker.com/r/owncloudAbout KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a secure data exchange that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection in a unified control plane. Kiteworks unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.About ownCloudownCloud is the original open-source platform for self-hosted file synchronization, sharing, and collaboration. Since 2010, ownCloud has given users—from families exchanging memories to schools, research institutions, and sovereign governments—full possession of their data, infrastructure, and digital destiny. Built on open standards such as Open Cloud Mesh, WebDAV, and OpenID Connect, and designed for federation across organizational boundaries, ownCloud remains what it has always been: yours. ownCloud is a Kiteworks company.

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