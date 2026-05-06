Unit and community history celebrated at armory rededication

The Georgia National Guard celebrated its long history in Cedartown Georgia with a ceremony rededicating the Herbert R. Bridges National Guard Armory. The ribbon cutting ceremony followed extensive renovations of the facility that was constructed in 1955.

During his keynote address, Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia National Guard, noted the importance of community support to the Georgia National Guard which has nearly 70 hometown units in 55 counties across the state.

“From friends and family to local businesses and organizations that stand behind our Soldiers, the Georgia National Guard family is truly grateful for your steadfast support,” said Fryman. “This armory stands as a symbol of the strong bond between our National Guard and the community. A bond that ensures our Citizen-Soldiers have the support they need to carry out their local and global missions.”

Cedartown has been home to Georgia National Guard units since the organization of the Cedartown Rifles in 1905. Following World War I, Cedartown became home to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 122nd Infantry Regiment. In October 1939, the 3rd Battalion was reorganized to form the 2nd Battalion, 214th Coast Artillery Regiment with the Cedartown unit reorganized as Battery F. The 214th mobilized to the Pacific Theater during World War II receiving campaign credit for Guadalcanal, New Guinea Leyte and Luzon and earning the Philippine Presidential Unit Citation.

In the reorganization of the National Guard that followed World War II, the 122nd Infantry Regiment was reconstituted as an element of the 48th Infantry Division and Company F,122nd, was assigned to Cedartown. In 1954, Governor Herman Talmadge approved state funds to facilitate the construction of armories in 11 cities, including Cedartown. In February, commissioners of Polk County and Cedartown voted to approve construction of a local armory at an estimated cost of $110,000. The Brewster Cleveland American Legion Post deeded land for the armory and construction began later that year. The armory was dedicated July 6, 1955. Governor Marvin Griffin spoke at the armory dedication ceremony which was attended by citizens of Cedartown.

On November 24, 1968, the armory was named the Herbert R. Bridges Armory during a ceremony attended by Governor Lester Maddox. First Sergeant Bridges enlisted in the Cedartown unit in 1929 and mobilized with the unit to the Pacific in World War II. Bridges served as a full-time supply and administrative technician from 1934 to 1968 without missing a single drill.

Today, the Cedartown armory is home to the Georgia National Guard’s Troop A, 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, an element of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Troop A mobilized to Afghanistan from 2009-2010 and was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation for its actions. Soldiers of Troop A returned to Afghanistan from 2018-2019 and mobilized in support of peacekeeping operations in the Balkan Region from 2023-2024.