State Releases April 2026 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for April 2026 decreased 10.7 percent compared to those for April 2025, from $1.43 billion last year to $1.28 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date decreased 0.8 percent compared to April 2025, from $10.61 billion last year to $10.53 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 1.6 percent for the year, from $7.40 billion last year to $7.51 billion this year.

Decreased 4.3 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

Decreased 20.8 percent for the year, from $525.1 million last year to $415.9 million this year.

Decreased 19.8 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 5.0 percent for the year, from $2.69 billion last year to $2.82 billion this year.

Increased 9.7 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 21.0 percent for the year, from $758.4 million last year to $599.3 million this year.

Decreased 17.3 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 1.9 percent for the year, from $831.4 million last year to $846.9 million this year.

Decreased 10.0 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 5.3 percent for the year, from $1.59 billion last year to $1.67 billion this year.

Increased 19.3 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

Contact: Division of Budget and Planning (OA), 573-751-2345.

Press Contact: Shayne Martin, Public Information Officer, 573-522-0644.