ATLANTA - Following the annual Public Safety Memorial Ceremony, Governor Brian P. Kemp - alongside First Lady Marty Kemp, members of the General Assembly, public safety leaders, and law enforcement professionals from across the state - signed multiple bills into law today strengthening public safety and supporting law enforcement in Georgia.

"The Kemp family will always back the blue, and I'm proud to sign legislation today that ensures they are supported throughout their careers of service and into retirement," said Governor Brian Kemp. "From enhancing retirement benefits for state law enforcement officers to increasing penalties for those who victimize children and women in our state, and much more, these measures are just the latest reminder that criminals will not succeed in Georgia."

“I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp for signing these measures into law today,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Georgia continues to be a state where law and order is protected and supporting our law enforcement community is a priority. I have always backed the blue, and that commitment has not wavered. Living in safer communities, equipping our law enforcement community with resources, and holding criminals accountable are all initiatives we should agree on. We are grateful for all of those who serve on the front lines to keep Georgians safe and our state the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

“Time and time again, the brave men and women of Georgia’s state law enforcement have proven that they are the best in the nation,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. “The House is proud to stand alongside them as we work to strengthen public safety, support their families, and ensure they have the resources and benefits they have rightfully earned.”

Governor Kemp signed 11 pieces of legislation included below:

SB 452, sponsored by Senator Bo Hatchett, was a legislative priority for the Kemp Administration. It significantly increases the state contribution to the 401(k)s of POST certified state law enforcement officers, rewarding officers who have dedicated their lives to public safety and supporting better recruitment and retention for state law enforcement agencies. This further supports one of Governor Kemp's top priorities throughout his administration to support careers in public safety.

HB 1128, sponsored by Representative Devan Seabaugh, was also a legislative priority of Governor Kemp, and allows for a one-time reopening of the application window for officers who have sustained brain injuries to reapply for indemnification benefits. It also amends Georgia code to allow legal guardians to be notified of benefits. This bill is another common-sense measure to support those who have given everything to serve the State of Georgia.

SB 285, sponsored by Senator Randy Robertson, addresses revenue shortfalls at the Peace Officers Annuity Board (POAB) by reallocating 1.5% of local insurance premium tax to meet the budgetary need and allows for an increase in the monthly benefit multiplier for each year of credible service.

SB 547, sponsored by Senator Brian Strickland, revises penalties for offenses related to pimping and pandering, making them felonies on the first offense. It is another measure aimed at making Georgia a hostile place for criminals and a safe haven for victims.

SB 160, sponsored by Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, established a regulatory framework for the use of Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) devices for limited driving permits following a reckless driving conviction.

HB 1202, sponsored by Representative John Corbett, supports the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council's (CJCC) efforts to protect Georgians as it relates to the Georgia Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Advisory Board and corrects a scrivener's error.

HB 944, sponsored by Representative Lauren McDonald, is part of an annual update in Georgia code for the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS).

SB 383, sponsored by Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, is legislation supported by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) that clarifies the roles of review commission members and medical examiners, modernizes bill language to account for new advancements, and updates deadlines to ensure detailed reports are received in a timely manner.

HB 549, sponsored by Representative Devan Seabaugh, extends the timeframe for reimbursements of training expenses by a subsequent employer of a peace officer.

SB 433, sponsored by Senator Brian Strickland, is known as Rio's Law and creates a specialty license plate for individuals with autism or developmental disabilities. It also requires training for interacting with individuals with autism in law enforcement settings. This bill was made possible by the work of numerous disability and autism advocates, and Governor Kemp extends a special thanks to Connor Tomlinson for his efforts to champion this legislation.

Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are grateful for all those who contributed to the legislation signed today.